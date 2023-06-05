The Armenian Educational Foundation’s 3rd annual Armenian and English Language Writing Competition drew participants from Armenian high schools, immersion programs and middle schools across the country.

Students from four Armenian high schools and immersive programs and seven middle schools and immersive programs participated in the Armenian and English language writing competition. The participating schools included:

High Schools:

AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School;

Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School;

Armenian Mesrobian School;

Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School.

Middle Schools:

AGBU MDS;

Armenian Sisters’ Academy;



Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School;

Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Middle School;

C & E Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School Armenian Mesrobian School;



Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Armenian Immersion Program

The topic for this year’s essays related to the use of Artificial Intelligence in today’s society. Students were asked to reflect on two industries they felt were most impacted by AI, and discuss the positive and negative impacts of AI on society.

The panel of judges encompassed scholars of the Armenian and English languages with a variety of professional experience, including journalists, advanced placement high school educators and graduate students.

First place winners received a $500 prize, second place received $250 and third place received $125.

Armenian Language High School Winners and Essays:

English Language High School Winners:

Armenian Language Middle School Winners:

English Language Middle School Winners:

AEF’s purpose in hosting the Writing Competition is to promote writing skills for students with the hope of encouraging and shaping a future generation of leaders, motivators and influencers who can become a positive force and promote progress within their community.

For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation or to donate online, visit the AEF website.