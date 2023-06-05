The Armenian Educational Foundation’s 3rd annual Armenian and English Language Writing Competition drew participants from Armenian high schools, immersion programs and middle schools across the country.
Students from four Armenian high schools and immersive programs and seven middle schools and immersive programs participated in the Armenian and English language writing competition. The participating schools included:
High Schools:
- AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School;
- Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School;
- Armenian Mesrobian School;
- Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School.
Middle Schools:
- AGBU MDS;
- Armenian Sisters’ Academy;
- Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School;
- Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Middle School;
- C & E Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School Armenian Mesrobian School;
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Armenian Immersion Program
The topic for this year’s essays related to the use of Artificial Intelligence in today’s society. Students were asked to reflect on two industries they felt were most impacted by AI, and discuss the positive and negative impacts of AI on society.
The panel of judges encompassed scholars of the Armenian and English languages with a variety of professional experience, including journalists, advanced placement high school educators and graduate students.
First place winners received a $500 prize, second place received $250 and third place received $125.
Armenian Language High School Winners and Essays:
- First Place: Daniella Agojian (11th grade), Armenian Mesrobian School. Daniella’s essay can be read online.
- Second Place: Vincent Hovsepian (11th grade), Rose & Pilibos Armenian School. Vincent’s essay can be read online.
- Third Place: Davit Gevorgyan (10th grade), AGBU MDS. Davit’s essay can be read online.
English Language High School Winners:
- First Place: Keghon Kasparian (12th grade), Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School. Keghon’s essay can be read online.
- Second Place: Alana Papazian (11th grade), Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School. Alana’s essay can be read online.
- Third Place: Narod Ekmekjian (10th grade), Armenian Mesrobian School. Narod’s essay can be read online.
Armenian Language Middle School Winners:
- First Place: Elen Harutyunyan (7th grade), Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Elen’s essay can be read online.
- Second Place: Anna Aghajanyan (7th grade), AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School. Anna’s essay can be read online.
- Third Place: Mary Hovakimyan (8th grade), Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School. Mary’s essay can be read online.
English Language Middle School Winners:
- First Place: Lia Kargodorian (8th grade), Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School. Lia’s essay can be read online.
- Second Place: Ashley Keshishian (6th grade), Armenian Sisters’ Academy. Ashley’s essay can be found online.
- Third Place: Stephanie Mazmanian (8th grade), Armenian Mesrobian School. Stephanie’s essay can be read online.
AEF’s purpose in hosting the Writing Competition is to promote writing skills for students with the hope of encouraging and shaping a future generation of leaders, motivators and influencers who can become a positive force and promote progress within their community.
For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation or to donate online, visit the AEF website.