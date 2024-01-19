The Armenian Education Foundation welcomed the news of a significant $20,000 contribution from the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region.

This generous donation will sponsor an additional 33 displaced Artsakh students. ANCA-WR, recognized as the largest and widely recognized Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States, actively collaborates with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters. Together, they address a broad range of concerns within the Armenian American community, including the Armenian Cause.

The funds generously provided by ANCA-WR are earmarked to contribute to AEF’s mission of empowering and supporting the educational aspirations of Armenian youth. Specifically, these funds will be utilized to provide scholarships to displaced students from Artsakh, reflecting AEF’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by those directly affected by the displacement crisis.

To date, AEF has taken significant actions in response to the displacement crisis in Artsakh. In a dedicated effort to alleviate the financial burdens on 133 students impacted by the displacement, AEF has pledged to grant scholarships, motivating these individuals to pursue their academic aspirations despite the obstacles they’ve encountered.

In addition to supporting displaced students, AEF has allocated a portion of its funds to award 50 scholarships for an IT certification program. Recognizing the increasing importance of technology in today’s world, these scholarships aim to equip individuals with valuable skills, creating new avenues for personal and professional growth.The objective is to provide educational tools that empower these students to seamlessly integrate into the workforce, thereby contributing to the Armenian economy.

Beyond scholarships, AEF extends its assistance by providing humanitarian aid to over 400 alumni, current scholarship recipients, and their families directly affected by the displacement.

This additional assistance underscores AEF’s commitment, not only to fostering educational development but also to addressing the immediate needs and challenges faced by these displaced families.

“We wish to express our deep appreciation to ANCA-WR for their unwavering support and significant contributions, specifically in advancing our shared objectives and initiatives,” said Serop Beylerian, AEF Board President.

This collaborative effort between AEF and ANCA-WR exemplifies the power of community solidarity in addressing the urgent needs arising from the displacement crisis. Together, we are making a meaningful impact on the lives of displaced students, providing hope and opportunities for a brighter future.

“As we reflect on our commitment to support the Armenian community and secure the future of the Armenian Nation, the ANCA Western Region commends the Armenian Educational Foundation for their exceptional work both in the diaspora and the homeland,” stated Nora Hovsepian, Esq., Chair of ANCA-WR.

“Their dedication to education and development in Armenian communities has been consistently demonstrated over their 74 years of service, now more crucial than ever as thousands of students from Artsakh, who, after being forced to leave their universities and find safety in Armenia, now face the unique challenge of completely re-envisioning their educational pathways. With the gravity of their plight in mind, we decided to donate a portion of our 2023 Gala proceeds to the AEF, joining hands with them in our shared endeavor to guarantee a brighter future for Armenian youth,” added Hovsepian.

The Armenian Educational Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 1950. Our goal is to provide financial assistance to Armenian educational institutions and support students of Armenian descent. Currently, AEF is offering over 1500 scholarships in Armenia and the Diaspora. Moreover, we have successfully renovated more than 200 village schools in Armenia, contributing to the improvement of the Armenian educational infrastructure. Our programs also encompass various initiatives catering to Diaspora students.