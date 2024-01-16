In adherence to its long-standing tradition of supporting educational programs for local Armenian students, the Armenian Educational Foundation is hosting its 5th Annual Oratorical Contest following four successful years. This year’s competition is in collaboration with UCLA’s Center for World Languages and will feature the inaugural competition for middle schools. The public speaking competition will take place at the UCLA’s Royce Hall Room 314, located at 10745 Dickson Ct., Los Angeles, on Saturday, January 27. The middle school round will take place at 10 a.m. and the high school round will take place at 2 p.m.

Two students will participate from each of the Southern California Armenian high schools and middle schools, one in the Armenian language contest and the other in the English language contest. The schools participating in the competition this year include A.G.B.U Manoogian-Demirdjian School, Armenian Mesrobian School, Armenian Sisters’ Academy, Chamlian, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School and Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School.

AEF has a distinguished panel of judges, including Armine Amiryan, Head of News at US Armenia TV; Alex Bastian, Esq., President and CEO, Hotel Council of San Francisco; Hagop Gulludjian, senior lecturer of Armenian Studies at the UCLA Near Eastern Languages and Cultures Department; Tereza Hovhannisyan, lecturer of Eastern Armenian Language at the UCLA Near Eastern Languages and Cultures Department; Araksya Karapetyan, news anchor for FOX 11 and Good Day LA; Dr. Lilit Keshishyan, PhD, project director, USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies, lecturer, the USC Writing Program; Zaven Keuroghlian, co-founder and CEO of Zartonk Media; Ani Hovannisian Kevorkian, documentary filmmaker; Gegham Mughnetsyan, Chitjian Researcher Archivist, USC Institute of Armenian Studies; Sev Ohanian, screenwriter and film producer; Dr. Shant Shekherdemian, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Surgery, Interim Chief of Pediatric Surgery at UCLA, Associate Director for Healthcare Outreach / UCLA Promise Armenian Institute; and Vruir Tadevosian, TV host, journalist at Horizon Armenian TV.

“AEF has such a significant global impact, providing the opportunity for educational advancement for so many students both here and abroad. We are proud to be part of a program that promotes critical thinking and public speaking, and allows our students to refine a skillset that will be invaluable to their future success,” said Lara Petrossian and Kristina Kheshvadjian, AEF Oratorical Committee Co-Chairs.

AEF was established in 1950 to provide financial support to Armenian students and Armenian educational institutions and programs in Armenia, Artsakh and the diaspora. All AEF programs are planned and executed by volunteers with minimal overhead – assuring donors that their contribution is used directly towards the program they support.

For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation or to donate online, please visit the website.