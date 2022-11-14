The Armenian Educational Foundation’s mission is being fulfilled by extraordinary young men and women. Serob Grigoryan, an AEF scholarship recipient, is one of many young man helping to make a change.

Serob’s dream, since childhood, was to become a doctor. His dream became his primary goal, as he approached it step by step, until he was admitted to Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) in 2012, according to Serop. In 2018, after graduating from the university, he specialized as a military doctor and served in the medical center of one of the military units in Artsakh.

During the war, Serob was on the battlefield, and, while providing first aid to the wounded, he received multi shrapnel injuries on October 22, 2020, and was transported to Yerevan. Following two months of treatment, he continued his education in clinical residency at YSMU, with the support of the AEF. In addition to his studies, he is providing medical care while working as an EMS responder.

Serob Grigoryan

Serob finds it difficult to speak about the war. But he shared the following, with eloquence: “It’s hell on earth and does not have a good side. Now my family members, my friends, my dear ones, and their life is primary for me. Everything else is trivial. After losing friends you understand that even if you are given all the treasures and riches in the world, neither the pain nor the suffering will be cured inside you.“

“War gives wounds and after the war you lose many things and many people,” Serob added. “We are left with only one thing for living and creating. Only the love remains for our homeland, for our earth, friends who lived and died. To live in our country, in order to give it life.”

AEF awarded Serob the Prof. Feliks Karapetyan Scholarship established by Dr. Arman Karapetyan in honor of his father.

For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation or to become a scholarship sponsor, please visit the website or contact the AEF office at (818) 242-4154, aef@aefweb.org.