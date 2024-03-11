The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America 2024 Board members

GLENDALE—The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America announced its newly appointed board members for 2024. The diverse and accomplished individuals on the board are set to steer the organization to new heights of success and impact.

The 2024 AESA Board members are Linda Megerdichian (President), Aida Bareghamyan Ph.D. (Vice President), Araz Khodabakhshian Ph.D. (Secretary), Armond Davidian (Treasurer), Ace Tarakchian (Past President), Richard K. Ohanian (Nominating Committee Chair), Karén Tonoyan (North Eastern Branch Liaison), and Board Members at Large Arin Abed, Ani Aslanian, Grant Atikyan, Joe Hacobian, Sheerak Megerdichian, Leo Natanian, and Nareh Saghatelian. The board consists of engineers, scientists, business consultants, project managers and attorneys who are committed to serving the AESA community.

Ace Tarakchian with David George Gevorkyan

The Board installation ceremony was officiated by LA City Commissioner David George Gevorkyan.

Noteworthy highlights from the meeting include the exciting announcement of the launch of AESA’s Public Relations Committee. This committee is dedicated to fostering connections and collaboration with government officials, aimed at bringing valuable resources and benefits to our members.

In addition to the strategic leadership transition and committee launch, the event also provided an opportunity for members to enhance their professional profiles with professionally taken headshots.

Linda Megerdichian (left) was appointed president of the AESA

The evening concluded on a high note with a lively mixer. This provided a wonderful platform for networking, community building, and laid the foundation for a year of collaboration and achievement.

AESA’s new board is poised to guide the organization through a year of growth, innovation, and positive impact.

Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America, Inc. (AESA) is a non-profit (501 c-3) non-partisan, and non-sectarian philanthropic organization headquartered in Glendale, California. AESA is primarily focused on promoting science and technology among the Armenian nation, including Armenia and the Diaspora communities. AESA’s mission is to address the professional, technical and scientific needs of fellow Armenians throughout the world. AESA consists of several committees, operating under the auspices and guidance of the AESA Board.

For further information about the AESA, please contact contact@aesa.org.