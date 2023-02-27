It has taken 35 years for the United States and the European Union to address the Sumgait Pogroms of 1988, when Azerbaijani forces began a systematic massacre of Armenians in the industrial city and drove the entire population out after brutally killing hundreds of residents.

On Monday, which is the 35th anniversary of the brutality, the United State Embassy in Armenia acknowledged the incidents through a social media post.

“Today, we join with Armenians mourning and acknowledging all who lost their lives in Sumgait in 1988,” the United States embassy said in a statement.

Similarly, the EU representation in Armenia also took to social media to mark the anniversary of the pogrom.

“We express deep condolences to all who lost their relatives and friends 35 years ago in Sumgait. Acknowledgment of the past deeds is important for future reconciliation and peace,” the statement issued by the EU delegation said.