President Vladimir Putin of Russia held separate telephone conversations with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev on Monday after a group of Azerbaijanis blockaded the Lachin Corridor, cutting off access between Armenia and Artsakh.

According to a press statement from prime minister’s office, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of ensuring the unimpeded connection between Armenia and Artsakh and called for the Russian peacekeeping contingent to take “consistent steps” toward this end.

“The process of unblocking regional infrastructures was addressed, as well as issues related to the implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November, 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022 trilateral statements,” Pashinyan’s office said in the statement.

Pashinyan and Putin met on Friday in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on the margins of an Eurasian Economic Union summit.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Aliyev discussed the implementation of trilateral agreements between Yerevan, Moscow and Baku, the TASS news agency reported.

“Some practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 and October 31 of this year, including plans to restore economic and logistical ties in the South Caucasus, were discussed,” the Kremlin statement said, without elaborating on whether the issue of the standoff at the Lachin Corridor was discussed.