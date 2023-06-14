Calls on International Community to Take a “Very Sharp Stance” against Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan accused Baku on Wednesday of deliberately targeting a U.S.-affiliated smelting plant under construction in Yeraskh, which was attacked by Azerbaijani forces earlier in the day, causing injuries to two Indian nationals working at the facility.

Mirzoyan also called on the international community to take a “very sharp stance” against Azerbaijan’s breach of Armenia’s sovereign borders.

Mirzoyan said he could not explain why Azerbaijan continues attack Armenian positions while at the same time negotiating for peace with Armenia.

“It’s no secret that Azerbaijan is constantly trying to use force to change, disrupt the course of the negotiations and, in the end, impose on Armenia the solutions it wants. This is not the first time, and I’m sure it won’t be the last either,” Mirzoyan told lawmaker on Wednesday.

“Armenia, and the international community should take a very sharp stance toward this kind of behavior,” Mirzoyan added.

“Either we negotiate with good will to find mutually acceptable solutions, or, if it is through the use of force, then this kind of policy is at least unacceptable for us. We hope that it is also unacceptable for the international community,” said Mirzoyan.

The foreign minister said that Armenia’s borders are inviolable, emphasizing that “the territorial integrity of Armenia must be restored, and the international community must play a role in this matter.”

Azerbaijan targeted a smelting plant being built in Yeraskh through investment from the United States. Mirzoyan explained that the operation would simnifically contribute to Armenia’s economic development.

“The Azerbaijani side first came up with fabricated environmental accusations, while we have fulfilled all our international obligations, including within the environmental context, and this is also about this specific factory,” Mirzoyan said, accusing Azerbaijan of deliberately targeting that specific facility and disrupt its development through the use of force.

“This is not an empty statement, but a verified one,” said Mirzoyan, referring to his accusation. He added that Wednesday attack was “not only an encroachment on Armenia’s borders — not only a violation of the ceasefire — but also after making baseless accusations and giving false justification, an attempt is being made to disrupt a project that can contribute to the economic development of Armenia.”

Mirzoyan stated that Azerbaijan’s leadership has repeatedly undertaken an additional obligation in the presence of other international actors not to resort to the use of force. “That way of working is unacceptable for the Armenian side, it should be unacceptable for the international community as well,” Mirzoyan added.

The foreign minister also announced that the European Union’s monitoring mission in Armenia visited the site of the attack earlier on Wednesday. He added that accredited diplomats in Armenia will visited the area on Thursday.