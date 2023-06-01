AGBU Titan Danielle B. Robinson

The AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School’s Titans 2022-23 Varsity Girls Volleyball team earned significant accolades through its accomplishments during the sports season this past fall, kicking off historic and award winning seasons for several of the school’s varsity teams.

The Titan Varsity Girls played all season, every point, every play with only eight players. One of those players was senior and co-captain Danielle B. Robinson (#18) who plays the Middle Hitter position.

Danielle B. Robinson has attended AGBU since the 2nd grade and became interested in volleyball in 9th grade. Volleyball became of great interest to Danielle the more she played. She took her athletics to the next level when she started playing Club Volleyball for Supernova Allstars Volleyball Club in late 2021.

Between playing for her school team and her club team, Danielle was able to elevate her level of play pretty quickly. There’s no question that her love of the game was her motivation, as between school and club play there were nearly nine months a year of practices, games, and travel tournaments.

The team started the season a little slow, losing their first few matches. However, they quickly acclimated to each other and became a sensational team of young ladies, lead by Head Coach Mike Ter Minassian and Assistant Coach Rodney Hairapetian. The AGBU MDS Titan Varsity Girls volleyball team went on to win 16 straight games with a league record of 9-0 leading into the CIF Southern Section Division 9 championship game versus Excelsior Charter.

Danielle B. Robinson during a home game Danielle B. Robinson shoots the ball during a match Danielle B. Robinson shoots the ball over the net during a home game

This was an incredibly exciting time for them as they packed the AGBU Nazarian Center Gym to capacity to play for the CIF Southern Section Division 9 Championship. There was an undeniable electricity running through the sports program as the girls were being recognized for already qualifying for the CIF State Championships. They ultimately lost the Championship game to the tough Exclesior Charter team.

The 2022-23 Titans Varsity Girls Volleyball team have achieved the most success as girls volleyball team at AGBU in over 20 years, and possibly ever. They finished the season with an overall record of 19-6 and a league record of 9-1. They qualified for the CIF State Championships for the first time in school history and were named CIF Division 9 runner-ups.

A social media post congratulating the AGBU MDS Titans 2022-23 Varsity Girls Volleyball team for their accomplishments through9out the season

Danielle was named Independence League MVP, Team MVP, Team Best offense, de Toledo Tournament MVP, and All CIF Southern Section First Team. Danielle was accepted to eight universities including Cal Lutheran, Point Loma Nazarene, University of Texas – San Antonio, as well as several California State universities. Danielle will be furthering her volleyball career in college with aspirations of playing at the Division II level. It was certainly a sports year to remember at AGBU MDS.