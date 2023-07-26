Statement Comes After Baku Claims Agreement on Aghdam During Brussels Talks

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrel on Wednesday said that Aghdam should not be seen as an alternative to the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, which Azerbaijan has been blockading since December 12.

“The movement through the Lachin corridor remains obstructed for more than seven months, despite Orders by the International Court of Justice to reopen it,” Borrel said in a statement, expressing “deep concern” about the serious humanitarian situation affecting the people of Artsakh, whom the EU leader referred to as “local population in the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast.”

“Medical supplies and essential goods are in short supply or have already run out, with dire consequences for the local population. It is incumbent on the Azerbaijani authorities to guarantee safety and freedom of movement along the Lachin corridor imminently and not to permit the crisis to escalate further,” declared Borrel.

“We took note of the expressed readiness of the Azerbaijani authorities to also supply goods via the city of Aghdam. This should not be seen as an alternative to the reopening of the Lachin corridor. The EU also notes that ICRC activities in the region have been heavily impacted and calls for their full resumption, including medical evacuations and humanitarian supplies. The EU stresses that humanitarian access must not be politicized by any actors,” added Borrel.

“The European Union, and in particular President of the European Council Charles Michel, has been heavily engaged in supporting the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as in promoting a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert. This also requires the genuine commitment of all sides to negotiated outcomes and a future built on common interests and mutual trust,” the statement said.

Borrel’s statement comes after Azerbaijan on Wednesday said that there was agreement reached in Brussels earlier this month, during a meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, hosted by Michel.

Official Yerevan denied that such a decision was taken, with Armenia’s Ambassador At-Large Edmon Marukyan calling it a “lie.”