As members of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly prepare to meet to in Yerevan, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan made new demands when he met with the president of the group in Baku on Monday.

Aliyev emphasized the “new realities” in the Caucasus when he met with Pia Kauma, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the APA news agency reported.

He told the visiting official that “the latest developments in the region should be considered in the context of Armenia’s 30-year-long occupation and military aggression against Azerbaijan.”

“It would not be the right approach to put forward views on the future of the region without considering the consequences of this invasion and aggression,” Aliyev warned.

The Azerbaijani leader also made another jab at what he called the “completely unsuccessful” efforts by the OSCE at mediating the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict — a view he vocally articulated before launching an all-out attack on Artsakh in 2020.

He told Kauma that there are new “conditions” under which Azerbaijan would agree to live in peace with Armenia.

Around 350 members of parliament from 57 OSCE member states will descend on Yerevan when it hosts the organization’s autumn meeting from November 18 to 20. The decision to hold the international assembly in Armenia was made in June.

Azerbaijan, will not participate in the Yerevan meeting.

Members of several delegations have already expressed their wish to visit, during the timeframe of this meeting, Armenia’s borders where the EU mission conducts monitoring.