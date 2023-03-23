For International Women’s Day, the Armenian International Women’s Association of Los Angeles gathered at the Consulate General of Armenia. They honored and recognized the contributions of women, as well as stood in solidarity with the families of Artsakh who are victims of the ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor under the harshest of conditions.

The mid-day program included remarks from attorney Meline Mailyan, co-founder of the Center for Truth and Justice, who spoke about the responsibility of every women as an influencer of justice and peace. Following the guest speaker, Armenian elementary-aged students from the Glendale Unified School District presented a musical program featuring several Armenian songs.

Invited to join the International Women’s Day celebration were local women-based organizations including the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society, Western Diocese and Western Prelacy.

Scenes from the AIWA Los Angeles’ International Women’s Day celebrations

Members of AIWA Los Angeles also gathered to draw attention to and pray for children in Artsakh, war-torn Ukraine, earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria, as well as all the children worldwide who desperately need medical attention but are not fortunate enough to receive the necessary resources and care. To mark this memorable day, AIWA gathered donations of books as thank-you gifts for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Literary Healing Program, a program that strengthens reading skills for young patients and their families. “We only wish the same for children all around the world,” said Margaret Mgrublian, AIWA-LA member.

“Marking women’s achievements and accomplishments in the House of Armenia not only reflects our growth and success across multiple ranks and files, but it also empowers us to collaborate more effectively as we address the social, economic, cultural, and political challenges faced by Armenian women all around the world,” said Houry Aposhian, AIWA-LA member. “We look forward to growing our efforts in the months ahead, at AIWA’s international women’s conference taking place in Yerevan, Armenia from October 5th-7th.”