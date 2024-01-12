AIWA’s “One Cause, Many Faiths – Uniting Voices for Armenians in Captivity” special liturgical observance and ecumenical prayer service graphic

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian International Women’s Association is coordinating “One Cause, Many Faiths – Uniting Voices for Armenians in Captivity,” a special liturgical observance and ecumenical prayer service dedicated to the Armenians in captivity in Azerbaijan. This event will take place on Wednesday, January 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Downtown Los Angeles, located at 555 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90112.

In the spirit of unity and solidarity, AIWA invites the community of both Armenian and Non-Armenian religious groups to come together for an evening of prayer, reflection, and support for those affected by the ongoing challenges faced by Armenians in captivity in Azerbaijan. The event aims to bridge faiths, cultures, and communities, highlighting the shared humanity that unites us all.

The liturgical observance will feature speakers by esteemed local politicians and other community leaders who will share their thoughts on the importance of solidarity and collective action; musical interludes with a selection of Armenian Liturgical pieces, enriching the spiritual atmosphere of the event; presentation from the Center for Truth and Justice to provide valuable insights and information regarding the situation of Armenians in captivity in Azerbaijan; and an Armenian ensemble will lend its voices to the occasion, filling the cathedral with the moving and powerful sounds of traditional hymns.

AIWA encourages all members of the community, regardless of faith or background, to join in this meaningful liturgical observation. Together, we can raise our voices in prayer and support for the Armenians facing challenges in captivity in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian International Women’s Association is a global organization dedicated to empowering and uniting women of Armenian descent. Through various initiatives, including cultural preservation, education, and advocacy, AIWA strives to make a positive impact on the lives of Armenian women and their communities.

