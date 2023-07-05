Accuses France of ‘Supporting Armenian Separatism’

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on Wednesday demanded that the Artsakh Defense Army be disbanded and called on Armenia to open the so-called “Zangezur Corridor.”

Speaking during a ministerial meeting of the Non Aligned Movement, being held in Baku, Aliyev also escalated its enmity and war of words with France, accusing the nation of genocide, neocolonialism and “supporting Armenian separatism.”

“Shortly after the end of the [Karabakh] conflict, Azerbaijan presented five basic principles for signing a peace treaty with Armenia based on the mutual recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Although Armenia had to recognize Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan, there are still remnants of Armenian armed forces in the territories of Azerbaijan where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed,” Aliyev said.

“Armenian military and paramilitary elements on the ground should be disarmed and demobilized,” he added.

Aliyev also accused Yerevan of impeding the opening of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor,” a scheme advance by him which would see a land corridor through Armenia to Nakhichevan.

“The Zangazur corridor is another commitment of Armenia deriving from the capitulation act it signed on November 10, 2020 and therefore, should be implemented,” Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader went on to criticize France on interfering in other countries’ domestic affairs.

“France, which is falsely presenting herself as a defender of human rights and international law, still interferes into domestic affairs of other countries,” said Aliyev saying that the recent withdrawal of French troops from Mali and Burkina Faso once “again demonstrates that France’s outrageous neocolonialism policy in Africa is doomed to failure.”

“Unfortunately, France is trying to impose the same ill practice in the South Caucasus region by supporting Armenian separatism in Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and by means of geopolitical rivalry, foreign military presence, and colonial policy of ‘Orientalism,’” Aliyev accused France.

“France has even banned the Corsican language and does not accept the concept of ethnic minorities, and at the same time is trying to present itself as a defender of Armenian minority in Azerbaijan. This is nothing but hypocrisy and double standards,” added Aliyev.