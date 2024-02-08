The Valley Economic Alliance Vice President Greg Martayan on Wednesday congratulated two high-achieving students on being accepted into The Valley Economic Alliance’s 2024 class of interns at a meeting with the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School Principal, Sossi Shanlian.

“I’m so proud that through this Vice Presidency I can open doors for the next generation of Armenian Americans. We are all descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide and we, as leaders, must continue to support the next generation of young people,” said Greg Martayan, Vice President of External Affairs, The Valley Economic Alliance

The students, high school juniors Lori Deirmenjian and Edwin Martirosyan, will be working on critical projects to assist The Alliance create better futures for businesses and residents in the San Fernando Valley.

“We are so excited for Lori and Edwin to be part of this internship program. They have proven themselves to be exemplary academically and we know they will represent our school well in this new endeavor,” said Ferrahian School Principal Sossi Shanlian.

The Valley Economic Alliance is a strategic private-public collaboration made up of governments, corporations, small businesses, educational institutions, and community organizations whose mission is to engage and unite behind the principles, policies, and practices necessary for economic vitality and prosperity. Bringing together a sustainable economic future for the five-city San Fernando Valley region, including Burbank, Calabasas, Glendale, Los Angeles, and San Fernando. An area of more than 160,000 businesses, over 2 million residents, and covering more than 400 square miles.