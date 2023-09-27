PARAMUS, N.J.—A team of 42 volunteers and professionals on July 6 left for a 10-day Medical Mission trip to Armenia. For the past 14 years, Dr. Albert and Susan Phillips have organized and led medical teams to Armenia. Because of the large number of those wanting to serve this year, the Mission was split into two teams. Sue and Allison Phillips led a team that returned to the Lori Valley to serve in Vanadzor and Stepanavan and bused in patients from the local villages. Dr. Al and his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jay Graham, took a team to Gyumri. This was the first time the Medical Mission went to Gyumri, expanding the Mission’s impact in Armenia.

The patients were triaged, then examined by the doctors and provided medication for up to a year, all the while sharing God’s love through service to those less fortunate. Because of the AMAA’s investment in the Medical Mission outreach, the AMAA has employed Armenian doctors, pharmacists and other personnel who worked alongside the volunteers from the United States and after the team departs, they provide follow up on the patients. It has become a wonderful synergy of professionals working for one purpose; to ease the suffering of our Armenian brothers and sisters and to share God’s love for them. As in previous years, dentists treated and educated the youth at both locations producing noticeable improvement in dental hygiene and reduced decay.

Pharmacy in Vanadzor clinic

This year, the Medical Mission saw 1,132 patients and the dentists treated 325 patients. Each patient first passed through the clinic to have their vital signs collected and urine tested. If necessary, an EKG was performed. From there, nurses and medical students interviewed the patients to collect a preliminary history. If necessary, blood work was taken, and ultrasound evaluations were performed.

An optometrist was added this year and provided an additional evaluation, screening hundreds of patients for glaucoma and finding many who needed treatment. From the triage area, patients were seen by the team of physicians and medical practitioners and were examined and prayed over. Prescriptions were given for a large variety of conditions, primarily for hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. Patient prescriptions were filled, and they received counseling on their medications from the pharmacists.

At the clinic, patients were invited to church services where team members and the local church pastoral staff shared the Good News of Jesus Christ.

With the help of their Armenian counterparts, the Medical Mission ran exceptionally well again this year. The Mission is a team effort, where all participants, both professionals and non-professionals, become essential parts of a well-tuned machine, whose motivation is to serve God in a very tangible way. The Mission would not be possible without the faithful team of Armenian translators who serve faithfully each year.

Medical Mission Vanadzor and Stepanavan Team Medical Mission Team at Dzidzernagapert Memorial in Yerevan

The Mission has a lasting impact on those who participate and will guarantee a bright future for the AMAA by encouraging another generation of support and interest in the AMAA. Dr. Al and Sue wanted to publicly thank the leadership of the AMAA under the direction of AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian and President Nazareth Darakjian, MD for their support on so many fronts and our AMAA Armenia colleagues led by Aren Deyirmenjian.

The Medical Mission will return to Armenia for its 15th mission in 2024. If you have a desire to serve or want more information, please go to the amaa.org website and look for the Armenia Medical Mission link under the projects tab. Medical and non-medical, Armenian or non-Armenian speaking volunteers are welcome to apply. Consider joining the team and make a difference in Armenia in the name of Jesus Christ.

Founded in 1918, the Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the spiritual, educational, and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, you may visit the website.