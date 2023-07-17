Let’s Live So Artsakh Can Live!

The Armenian Missionary Association of America’s kindergartens in Artsakh are where thousands of children begin their education and receive a solid foundation for their lives. The kindergartens equip Artsakh children with an Armenian education, right value system, linguistic thinking, and the ability to appreciate the environment. Despite the continuing humanitarian crisis, epidemic, war, and blockade, the AMAA’s kindergartens in Martakert, Stepanakert, and Askeran in Artsakh managed to stay fully operational, defying all odds. The blockade, periodic power and gas outages, lack of fuel and food have made the day-to-day performance of the kindergartens difficult, but not impossible.

Despite these challenges, the school year ended in its normal course and 125 students from the three kindergartens, armed with necessary knowledge and skills, said goodbye to their beloved schools. This was manifested by the solemn farewell year-end programs held in the three kindergartens, where the children sang, danced, and recited. And, according to our tradition, and despite the blockade, the AMAA was able to provide the graduating children with gift bags full of school supplies.

The AMAA’s Bagdikian Kindergarten of Stepnakert class graduation

Janbazian KG of Martakert

The year-end graduation ceremony, with the theme “Farewell Kindergarten,” for the senior group students of AMAA’s Rev. Dr. Movses Janbazian Kindergarten of Martakert, was held on Saturday, June 17 in the hall of the Culture and Youth Center of Martakert.

The students presented a program of recitations, songs, and dance dedicated to the Motherland, as well as to their school, teachers, and parents. There were words of thanks to the staff for their motherly love, not sparing effort and energy and for making every day a fairy tale.

At the conclusion of the event, the senior group students handed over the symbolic key that opens the door to the world of wonders to the next generation. The Kindergarten’s Director Gayane Aleksanyan congratulated the children and wished them a good journey to the world of new knowledge.

Bagdikian KG of Stepnakert

The AMAA’s Hagop & Lydia Bagdikian KG of Stepanakert on Tuesday, June 27 held its year-end Graduation Program. The theme of the Program “Let’s Live for Artsakh to Live!” presented songs, recitations and acting. It was a golden fairy tale for the children under siege for the past 200 days for peace, kindness, friendship, and the dreams of the children of Artsakh and the world.

The AMAA’s Basmadjian Kindergarten of Askeran graduating class

At the conclusion of the Program, Kindergarten Director Nune Babayan addressed the children with good wishes and handed them gift packages filled with school supplies provided by the AMAA.

Basmadjian KG of Askeran

The AMAA’s Yeprem & Zabel Basmadjian Kindergarten in Askeran on Thursday, June 29 celebrated the 17th Annual Graduation Ceremony.

Despite the blockade and the prevailing humanitarian crisis, the staff and parents joined forces and by God’s grace did the impossible. The children joyously recited, sang, and danced.

Inside the school’s hall, it was a different world during the Ceremony. As the guests immersed themselves in the children’s world, they momentarily escaped from the horrors, uncertainty, and injustices that engulfed them all. The children declared to the whole world that they deserved a peaceful childhood in their own Homeland.

“Our children are the ones who give us hope and strength to live in our homeland today” said Director Anahit Danielyan in her remarks. “They want to enjoy the beauty of Artsakh’s nature, the sacred homeland where their grandparents lived and worked.”

“May God give strength, patience, courage, and peace to realize the golden fairy tale of our children’s lives in Artsakh… May God hear and be pleased with the words and the will of our little ones… and may the days of Artsakh and the world open with good news, peaceful and carefree…” said Viktor Karapetyan, AMAA Representative in Artsakh.