The Armenian Missionary Association of America logo

Chair of the Armenian Missionary Association of America’s Scholarship Committee, John Cherkezian announced that the AMAA has awarded $193,000 in direct scholarship grants for the 2023-2024 academic year to 69 worthy students attending colleges and universities in the United States and Canada. An additional $40,000 was also assigned for qualified university students in Armenia.

For over 50 years, the AMAA has helped thousands of college students with scholarships, thus lessening their financial costs and allowing them to better focus on their academic work and prepare for their future endeavors. Since its founding, the AMAA has supported the education of tens of thousands of Armenian students at all levels in the Near East, Europe, Continental United States, and Armenia. The AMAA also provides generous and abundant financial aid to schools and institutions of higher education in the Near East, including Haigazian University and the Near East School of Theology in Beirut.

The scholarships granted this year were provided from several AMAA scholarship funds established over the years to support these deserving students. Students may request applications from AMAA Headquarters in Paramus, NJ beginning in January of each year. The deadline to submit applications for the 2024-2025 academic year is May 1, 2024.

Founded in 1918, the Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the spiritual, educational, and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, you may visit the AMAA website.