The James G. Jameson Essay Contest, sponsored by the Armenian Missionary Association of America, runs every academic year and is financed by the income of a special fund established by Mr. and Mrs. James G. Jameson of Brookline, MA.

All Armenian and part-Armenian high school and college students attending schools in North America are eligible. Only unpublished essays are accepted, which must be written in English and have a length of 1,000 to 2,000 words.

Those interested in participating in the contest are required to choose topics that touch upon some aspect of Armenian heritage and experience, such as religion, history, culture, literature, language, art, architecture, geography and economics.

Essays are judged based on merit in such criteria as content, style, logic and reasoning, coherence, and usage. Awards for the Contest are made in two categories: College/University contestants, and High School contestants.

The deadline for submission is May 1, 2023.

Entries and/or inquiries should be directed to: James G. Jameson Essay Contest, c/o Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 or e-mailed to lucyr@amaa.org.

Founded in 1918, the Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the spiritual, educational and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, you may visit the AMAA website.