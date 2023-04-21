An opening ceremony was held on April 14 for the Armenian Missionary Association of America’s new Center in Berd, a city located in the Tavush Region of Armenia.

Among attendees at the ceremony were high-ranking officials including the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, leaders of Mission Possible and Diakonia organizations that co-financed the project, representatives from municipal and regional administrations, heads of other organizations operating in Berd, and directors of local schools.

AMAA’s new Berd Center houses a Day Center for 30 children and a Soup Kitchen for 60 adults. The Day Center provides comprehensive education, personal growth, and development programs for children with difficult life situations.

Children aged 6-12 attend the Center every day after school, and receive healthy food, participate in Armenian language and mathematics classes, as well as painting, artwork, English language groups, and social work group meetings, where they learn about life skills.

At the Soup Kitchen, adults enjoy hot meals every weekday and the Center regularly organizes an entertaining environment and warm atmosphere for them with games, movies, and activities.

The construction of this modern and comfortable building makes the services provided by AMAA even more inspiring for the beneficiaries and the employees.

“AMAA continues to expand its mission of ‘goodness’ all across the Armenian landscape, with special emphasis on border villages,” said Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO.

Founded in 1918, the Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the spiritual, educational, and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, you may visit the AMAA website.