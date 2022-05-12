1 of 4 - + 1. Rendered images of the AMAA's new Manguigian School in Artsakh 2. 3. 4.

By the end of 2022, Artsakh will have a new project to celebrate. More than 200 children will be able to enjoy, without pay, what will be their second home on Stepanakert’s Tumanyan street, where the Armenian Missionary Association of America is opening Manguigian, a new Kindergarten School.

A contemporary kindergarten, designed by leading architects in Armenia, will serve to educate and elevate, with modern methods, the young minds that will inherit the land one day.

The AMAA continues its mission to educate Armenians holistically from a young age. The new Manguigian kindergarten will be AMAA’s fourth pre-school project in Artsakh, after similar undertakings in Martakert, Askeran, and Shushi.

The organization’s aim to stand by Artsakh is greater than ever, especially in these trying times. This is the time to stand with Armenians, and to help them protect their ancestral lands.