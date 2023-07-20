The Armenian Missionary Association of America’s Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School on June 12 celebrated the Class of 2023’s graduation ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia. The exciting and special event was attended by representatives of the AMAA, philanthropists, leaders of universities and schools in Yerevan, parents, and former graduates participated as honored guests.

“Just as a mother bird soars her nourished, winged chicks, I wish you the same to you. Follow your dream, soar boldly. Don’t slack off, don’t hesitate, don’t be lazy. Study, work, be brave. Love and be loved. Appreciate study, work, wisdom…,” said School Principal Melania Geghamyan in her farewell message to the graduating class.

Following the Principal’s message, a video presentation dedicated to the late and generous benefactor of the school, Edward Avedisian, was shown. It was impossible to watch the video and hear the gentle and kind voice of Edward on the screen without becoming emotional. Everyone’s eyes were directed to the philanthropist’s widow, Pamela Avedisian, who, following the tradition founded by her beloved husband, “continues walking in Edward’s footsteps toward Yerevan, to the Avedisian School.”

In his remarks, AMAA Representative in Armenia Aren Deyirmenjian’s offered advice to the young graduates as they enter a new chapter of their lives.

The graduation’s keynote speaker was Armenia’s former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan. His message was a challenge to the students to become a well of knowledge for Armenia.

Valedictorians Nare Bagratunyan and Maria Petrosyan delivered words of gratitude, the former in English and the latter in Armenian.

The highlight of the event was the speech delivered by Pamela. Pamela or, as the students of the Avedisian School call her, dear Pam, spoke from her heart in Armenian. “Dear graduates, today, one hundred times or more, we wish a good march. We believe that it will be so. And let the sky above you be cloudless, and the horizons always open and be inviting,” she said.

During the ceremony, the “Paros” Chamber Choir, directed by Raffi Mikayelyan, performed the favorite tunes of the late Edward Avedisian, and RA honored artist, conductor Sergey Smbatyan’s Orchestra of talented youth—made up of scholarship recipients of “Music For the Future” cultural fund—performed a few musical selections.

The graduates received diplomas under the flags of Republic of Armenia and the Avedisian School. After the classic cap-throwing ceremony, Rev. Hovhannes Hovssepian, Senior Pastor of the Evangelical Church of Armenia, offered the Benediction.

This year’s graduation ceremony went according to all the “rules,” but the emotions shown and felt were very different than usual due to the passing of Edward Avedisian.

