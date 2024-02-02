PARAMUS, N. J.—The Armenian Missionary Association of America, in collaboration with the Evangelical Church of Armenia, held a series of Christmas Joy Program events for children and youth throughout Armenia.

From December 23 to January 15, some sixty Christmas Joy Programs were held in more than 30 towns and villages of Armenia, including the border villages, where more than 10,000 children and youth heard the Good News of the Savior’s birth and received Christmas gifts.

The AMAA and ECA Vardenis team visited 14 villages, 12 of which were near the border. In Sisian, the AMAA/ECA team transported children from 9 border villages to the city, where they watched a Christmas play about the joy, love and care that comes from Christ.

In all regions of Armenia, the Good News of Christmas was conveyed by the children and youth through unique performances where they said, “This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him.” (1 John 4:9)

1 of 6 - + 1. Scenes from the AMAA and ECA's AMAA's Christmas Joy Program events 2. 3. 4. 5. 6.

The highlight of the Christmas Joy Programs was a play held at AMAA’s Yerevan Center in the ECA Yerevan Church Hall, where over 2,200 children and youth heard the Good News of Christmas through a unique play held in seven sessions in two days. The AMAA and ECA’s “Hayasa” theater troupe on January 11 and 12 staged a “Nativity in the Forest” play, directed by scriptwriter Nune Abrahamyan.

At the play’s conclusion, when the Christmas carol was being played, one of the characters in the play lit a candle, followed by the whole forest in the play and then by the children in the audience who were watching the play. The dark hall immediately lit up with small lamps, symbolizing that each of us will become the bearer of Christmas light when we know Jesus and follow His commandments.

The children attending the programs received candles symbolizing the light of Jesus, as well as Christmas gift bags full of interesting items and games and announcing to each other: “Christ is born and is revealed. Good tidings to you and to us.” The same play was also repeated at the Evangelical Church of Armenia in Ijevan during their Christmas Joy Program.

“The light that emanates from the Manger at Christmas Joy lit the minds and souls of the children of Armenia who in turn will grow up to illuminate the Homeland. AMAA donors ignite the spark,” said Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO.

The AMAA and ECA thanks all donors who partnered with the organization’s by donating to the Christmas Joy Programs and brought smiles and fun celebrations to thousands of needy children of Armenia and Artsakh.

Founded in 1918, the Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the spiritual, educational, and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, you may visit the website.