Children from the Armenian Missionary Association of America’s Askeran Kindergarten in Artsakh

In the light of the latest developments surrounding Artsakh, the Armenian Missionary Association of America reiterates its total and unwavering conviction and support of the inalienable right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination. Any attempt to subjugate Artsakh to Azeri rule runs the risk of ethnic cleansing of its indigenous population who have called Artsakh home for many centuries.

The people of Artsakh, their dreams and aspirations are top priority for us. The AMAA eternally stands in solidarity.