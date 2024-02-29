Edmond Marukyan, who has been serving as an ambassador at-large in the foreign ministry, tendered his resignation on Thursday citing fundamental differences in Armenia’s current foreign policy.

Markukyan, who until his appointment in 2022, was the leader of opposition Bright Armenia party and also challenged Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his post-war policies, vocally opposition the regime.

“In a challenging period for our state and region, I undertook this mission with great responsibility and dedication. However, recently, the differences in our views on several fundamental foreign policy issues make it impossible for me to continue my participation in the foreign policy front,” Marukyan said in social media posts on Thursday.

“I assure you that I will continue to serve the state and the people, investing my knowledge and experience, as well as my international relations, in defending the national and state interests of the Republic of Armenia,” Marukyan added.

The prime minister’s office had not responded to the resignation at press time.