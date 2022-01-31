Los Angeles Deputy Mayor of International Affairs, Ambassador Nina Hachigian, has been appointed to the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board.

Hachigian servers as U.S. Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, where as a result of her accomplishments she was awarded the State Department’s Superior Honor Award for her service.

Ambassador Hachigian has also served as a Senior Fellow and Senior Vice President at the Center for American Progress, and was co-director of Asia policy for the Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign. Ambassador Hachigian was also the director of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy, and served on the staff of the National Security Council in the Clinton White House from 1998 to1999. She has written numerous books, reports and articles.

She is the founder of the Women Ambassadors Serving America, which consists of over 200 current and former Ambassadors. Hachigian co-founded the Leadership Coalition for Women in National Security) and is a founding Board Member of the State Department’s International Security Advisory Board. She is also a member of the California 100 Commission, a Board Member of the Pacific Council on International Policy, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Defense Policy Board boasts such veteran diplomats as Madeleine Albright and Henry Kissinger.