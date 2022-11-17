A visiting American general met on Thursday with Armenia’s Defense Minister in Yerevan. He later cut the ribbon on a training facility that was funded by U.S.

Major General Daniel Lasica, Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy of the United States European Command, who arrived in Armenia on Wednesday, met with Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.

The two discussed issues relating to U.S.-Armenia cooperation in the defense sector, a statement from the defense ministry said.

No further information was provided about the meeting.

Lasica and Papikyan were late joined by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the opening ceremony of the Zar training facility that was renovated with U.S. funding.

Major General Daniel Lasica (right) cuts the ribbon to the training center

Zar is the main training facility for Armenia’s peacekeeping brigade, where military exercises are held for military personnel being trained for peacekeeping missions abroad.

The center aims to improve the level of combat readiness of the soldiers not only peacekeeping forces, but also units of the Armenia’s Armed Forces and representatives of partner military units. Zar also prepares personnel to join international peacekeeping institutions and trains instructor based on international standards.

A simulation of a tactical combat

Lasica took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the center, which now has new barracks, dining facility and a conference, the construction of which was funded by the United States.

Pashinyan and Lasica toured the renovated buildings and were familiarized with the completed works, the material and technical support, the conditions created for conducting tactical training events.

The soldiers at the facility also simulated military drills to counter new tactical barriers.