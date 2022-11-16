Major General Daniel Lasica, Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy, United States European Command, arrived in Armenia on Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy Yerevan announced.

“During his visit on November 16-17, Major General Lasica will take part in wreath laying ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and at the Armenian Genocide Memorial,” said the embassy.

Lasica on Wednesday met with Armenia’s National Security chief Armen Grigoryan to discuss U.S.-Armenian security relations and regional security issues.

During this meeting, Grigoryan presented the Armenian government’s efforts in the direction of the structural and substantial reforms of the Armenian military.

According to the U.S. Embassy, Lasica also is scheduled to me Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Army Chief of Staff General Edward Asryan

“Major General Lasica will participate in a dedication ceremony to mark the completion of new barracks, dining facility, and conference room funded by the United States at the Zar Peacekeeping Training Area,” the embassy said.