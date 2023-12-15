“Amerikatsi” film poster

“Amerikatsi,” Armenia’s selection for the 96th Academy Awards for Best International Feature, is now available on demand. The award winning film by Michael Goorjian, that was screened to sold-out audiences, is now coming home and is available on demand on the following platforms: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.

A film of tremendous spirit and hope, “Amerikatsi” follows Charlie (Goorjian) who returns to his homeland of Armenia in 1948, decades after fleeing to the U.S. as a child, due to persecution by the Ottoman Empire. After being unjustly imprisoned, he soon discovers he can see into a nearby apartment from his cell window. As his life becomes entwined with the prison guard who lives there, Charlie begins to see that the spirit of his homeland is alive and well. Filled with warmth and humor, the film celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the bonds that unite us all.

“Our goal from the beginning was to make a film highlighting the Armenian story that would be accessible to all, not just those with Armenian roots. Now that Amerikatsi is available on demand, we are excited to share this story with a broader audience,” said Goorjian.

Goorjian, whose own grandparents are survivors of the Armenian Genocide and fled the Ottoman Empire, is an Emmy Award-winning actor best known for his roles in “Party of Five” and “SLC Punk,” and for the film “Illusion,” in 2004, starring alongside Kirk Douglas which he wrote and directed. “Amerikatsi” premiered at the prestigious Golden Apricot Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia and has continued to find success across the globe at international film festivals. Most recently Goorjian was awarded Best Actor for his role as Charlie in “Amerikatsi” at the Salento International Film Festival.

“Amerikatsi” also stars Hovik Keuchkerian (“Money Heist”), Nelli Uvarova, Mikhail Trukhin, Narine Girgoryan, and Jean-Pierre Nshanian, and is produced by Goorjian, R. Patrick Malkassian, Arman Nshanian and Sol Tryon, with executive producers Vartan Barsoumian and Serj Tankian.

“Amerikatsi” has received awards at the following international film festivals:

“Best Narrative and Best Cinematography” – Woodstock Film Festival – Woodstock, New York

“Best Film” – Hamburg Film Festival – Hamburg, Germany

“Best Narrative Feature” – Mystic Film Festival – Mystic, Connecticut

“Best Feature Film” – Pomegranate Film Festival – Toronto, Canada

“Best Feature Film” – Big Apple Film Festival – New York, New York

“Best Foreign Film” – Salerno Film Festival – Salerno, Italy

“Best Narrative Feature” – Beloit International Film Festival – Beloit, Wisconsin

“Best Film” – Fargo Film Festival – Fargo, North Dakota

“People’s Choice Award” – One Country One Film International Film Competition -Issoire, France

“Silver FIFOG” – FIFOG International Oriental Film Festival Geneva – Geneva, Switzerland

“Best Actor” – Salento International Film Festival – Salento, Italy

For more information about “Amerikatsi,” visit the website.