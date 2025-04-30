The Armenian National Committee – International has appealed to officials of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to support the release of the 23 Armenian captives held in Baku, including former political and military leaders of Artsakh.

The ANC-International has proposed that the OSCE activate its available mechanisms to assess Azerbaijan’s legal and administrative processes in light of its commitments to the OSCE, to document the facts, and to provide appropriate recommendations and consultation.

High-ranking OSCE officials have also been provided with a range of information concerning the deficiencies in Azerbaijan’s judicial system, as well as the positions of various countries and international organizations in support of the Armenian captives.

At the same time, the online platform established by the ANC-International at remains active, where signatories can appeal to OSCE officials with the demands as mentioned above.

Every day is critical for the well-being and lives of our captives. The international community must exert pressure on Azerbaijan and its president, Ilham Aliyev, to put an end to gross human rights violations and to release all illegally detained captives.

The number of signatures has reached six thousand, but it is necessary to continue increasing that number. If you haven’t signed yet, we urge you to do so and help free the Armenians illegally held in Baku.

Armenian National Committee – International