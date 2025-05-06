BURBANK—The Armenian National Committee of America Burbank chapter honored the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide through a series of commemorative events and initiatives across the city, beginning with a solemn ceremony on April 19 and continuing through the week of April 24.

A community-wide Armenian Genocide Commemoration Ceremony was held on Saturday, April 19, on the steps of Burbank City Hall. The event opened with a ceremonial march by the Homenetmen Sipan Chapter scouts and drew over100 attendees, including elected officials such as Congresswoman Laura Friedman, State Assembly member Nick Schultz, representative of Senator Menjivar, members of sister organizations and Burbank Armenian Association.

ANCA Burbank Chairman Sarkis Simonian delivered powerful remarks, with Mayor Nikki Perez and City Council Members Zizette Mullins and Konstantine Anthony in attendance. Burbank Unified School District Board Member Armond Aghakhanian also joined the gathering along with board member Emily Weisberg. A flower-laying ceremony followed, where participants paid tribute at a memorial built by the Homenetmen, echoing the spirit of the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan.

On Tuesday, April 22, the City of Burbank issued an official proclamation designating April 24, 2025, as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Mayor Nikki Perez presented the proclamation during a City Council meeting to ANCA Chairman Sarkis Simonian, and board members Anne Bedian, and Antranik Jarchafjian. Board member Anne Bedian made her remarks, on behalf of ANCA Burbank, thanking the city for its continued support for justice and truth. The proclamation reaffirmed the city’s recognition of the genocide and its commitment to remembrance and justice.

Throughout the week of April 22 to 27, two public awareness initiatives helped amplify the message of remembrance:

A street banner was displayed at the corner of Hollywood Way & Magnolia Blvd., drawing attention to Armenian Genocide Commemoration Week.

Both Burbank City Hall and Burbank Water and Power buildings were illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag as a visual tribute to the lives lost and the resilience of the Armenian people.

ANCA Burbank also continued its annual Genocide Commemoration Scholarship Program, inviting local students to submit original works—either visual art or written pieces such as essays and poetry—that reflect on the genocide and its legacy.

The week culminated on April 25, when ANCA Burbank board member Anne Bedian was invited as the guest speaker for the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Assembly at Burbank High School. Addressing hundreds of students, Bedian shared the powerful true story of Elizabeth Sultanian, a genocide survivor whose photo, legacy, and letters formed the foundation of a deeply personal and historical presentation.

The ANCA Burbank chapter is proud to continue its mission of advocacy, education, and remembrance through these annual commemorations and remains committed to uplifting the voices and stories of the Armenian community.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Burbank Chapter is dedicated to advocating for the Armenian American community in Burbank and neighboring regions through robust advocacy efforts, educational initiatives, and community engagement. ANCA Burbank empowers individuals to actively contribute to the pursuit of a more just and equitable society.