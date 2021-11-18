Deadline extended for ANCA’s Capital Gateway Program applications

Fall, 2021 Fellows Share Pivotal Role Program Plays in Kick-Starting Careers in Nation’s Capital

WASHINGTON—Recent university graduates will have an additional two weeks to apply for the Winter 2022 session of the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program—an innovative ANCA job placement program that offers three months of free housing, career-building workshops, and networking opportunities to empower young professionals launching public policy, political, and media careers in the nation’s capital.

Applications for the Winter 2022 session are now due by November 30 and are available at anca.org/gateway/application. The session begins January 2022. In addition to recent graduates, the ANCA CGP also serves university students interested in Washington, DC internship opportunities—both at the ANCA offices and various governmental agencies, space permitting.

“Washington DC’s hot job market makes this the best time to explore job opportunities in the nation’s capital. The Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program team and alumni are here to help navigate your job search,” said ANCA Programs Director Alex Manoukian. “Whether you have finished your undergraduate, graduate, or post-graduate program, we’ll help you find your place in Washington, DC.”

Fall, 2021 fellows explain how the Gateway Program has helped them start careers in Washington, DC and encourage recent graduates to apply to this unique program.

“Thanks to this program, I have been able to live in rent-free housing with other young Armenian Americans who are looking to launch their own professional careers,” said Greg Mikhanjian, who will soon be starting a position in a Congressional office. “I’ve participated in numerous professional workshops, networking events, mock interviews, and mentorship sessions from various professionals throughout DC. All these add up to the program’s key message: Empowering young Armenian Americans to be competitive candidates for professional jobs in Washington, DC.”

Lorie Simonian, who will be starting a position in a top Washington, DC law firm, concurred noting: “Participating in Gateway has offered me the chance to comfortably explore career opportunities and hone my approach to my job-search, all while offering me a wonderful and supportive community in DC!” explained Simonian.

“Making the decision to start my career in Washington DC, and participate in the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program is arguably one of the best decisions I have ever made,” said Richard Minassian, who will be starting a position in environmental advocacy. “After recently graduating this past May, I was not certain about my next steps, but found a great path forward with the help of the ANCA,” stated Minassian.

Launched in 2003, the ANCA Gateway Program is named after Hovig Apo Saghdejian, a beloved young community leader who lost his life in a tragic car accident and whose eternal memory continues to inspire new generations of Armenian Americans. His family generously established the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Memorial Fund in his memory and, over the past decade, has played a vital role in the expansion of the program. Substantial support has also been provided through a grant by the Cafesjian Family Foundation, longtime ANCA benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Barbara Hekimian and the Armenian American Veterans Post of Milford, Massachusetts.

The Gateway Program has helped over 200 Armenian American professionals from across the U.S. explore career prospects in Washington DC. Gateway Program fellows are offered three months of free housing at the ANCA’s Aramian House, located in the heart of Washington, DC in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, just blocks from the ANCA offices. Manoukian and the Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee (CGPAC) coordinate a series of career placement workshops on a range of issues including resume and cover letter preparation, effective interview strategies, and networking. The CGPAC also connects fellows with mentors most closely aligned with their career goals for one-on-one advice and encouragement.

For university students interested in a quarter/semester in Washington, DC, the ANCA CGP can assist with internship guidance and placements both at the ANCA headquarters and other public policy and government institutions.

Eligible program participants live at the Aramian House, purchased in 2016 and made possible through a generous donation by the family of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island. The Aramian family – led by sisters Sue, the late Margo, and the late Martha – have long been among the most generous benefactors of ANCA programs as well as of charitable projects in the Armenian homeland and the Diaspora.

For additional information about the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program visit the website anca.org/gateway or call (202) 775-1918.