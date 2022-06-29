DENVER—Two young activists in Colorado, selected and sponsored by the Armenian National Committee of America Colorado, recently graduated from the New American Leaders annual summit this month, which was hosted in Denver this year. Adrina Kachaturian, whose parents immigrated from Armenia, and Uzbekistan-born Fariza Akmalova recently participated and graduated from the highly-anticipated summit.

“We were pleased to partner with New American Leaders to empower immigrant youth in Colorado so that they can make an even bigger difference in their communities,” remarked ANCA Colorado board member Simon Maghakyan. “Adrina and Fariza may be from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, but they both represent the best of the immigrant spirit and a readiness to empower vulnerable communities through engagement, education, and coalition-building,” concluded Maghakyan.

New American Leaders is leading a movement for inclusive democracy by preparing first and second-generation Americans to run for office, win elections, and lead their communities. The recent summit in Denver, Colorado attracted dozens of new Americans from across the U.S. to learn from fellow immigrants and children of immigrants who are in positions of powers, including Colorado State Senator Julie Gonzales, Colorado State Representative Iman Jodeh, and Lafayette, Colorado Mayor Jaideep Mangat.

Scenes from the New American Leaders summit 2022

“New American Leaders is an incredible training opportunity for 1st and 2nd generation immigrants like myself that are considering running for office or getting more engaged in political organizing. It was an honor to represent the Armenian community at the June summit in Denver. Thank you, ANCA Western Region and ANCA Colorado, for making my participation possible,” said participant Kachaturian.

After in-depth sessions about political activism, participants of New American Leaders programs were given an opportunity to select an office they would like to run for one day. The best presentations were shared with the entire summit on the last day of the training on June 11.

Kachaturian’s campaign speech was for Colorado Attorney General and highlighted her parents’ hardships in making a living in the USA and working tirelessly to provide for their children, despite prejudice and mistreatment.

“Adrina and Fariza represent the next generation of leadership that the community needs. While keeping true to their roots and traditions, they both know how important it is to be civically engaged as new American leaders,” said New American Leaders mentor Maytham Alshadood, an Iraqi refugee and an alumnus of the program himself, who rose to serve as a Congressperson’s Deputy Chief of Staff. “Thank you, ANCA Colorado, for referring and supporting such talented youth.”

ANCA Colorado is a chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, which is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization in the Western United States. Working with its network of local offices and chapters throughout the region, the ANCA-WR ensures that the concerns of the Armenian American community are heard in the halls of government. All members of the community who are U.S. citizens are encouraged to support the Armenian Cause by voting in each election.