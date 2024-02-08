GLENDALE — The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter announced its endorsement of Ardy Kassakhian for re-election to the Glendale City Council. Following a rigorous review process, ANCA Glendale recognizes Kassakhian’s unwavering commitment to the community and his vision for a brighter future for Glendale.

“ANCA Glendale proudly stands behind Ardy Kassakhian’s re-election bid for Glendale City Council. Ardy’s unwavering dedication to our community, coupled with his proven track record of effective leadership as City Clerk, make him the clear choice to represent the diverse voices of Glendale,” said ANCA Glendale Chairperson, Lucy Petrosian.

Throughout his tenure as Glendale’s City Councilmember and as former Mayor, Kassakhian has exhibited a profound understanding of the city’s dynamics and challenges. His platform prioritizes crucial issues such as affordable housing, economic development, and environmental sustainability. Kassakhian’s plans align closely with the values and aspirations of ANCA Glendale and the broader community.

“We believe Ardy will continue to champion the values and priorities that matter most to our residents, ensuring a brighter future for all,” added Petrosian.

ANCA Glendale’s endorsement underscores Kassakhian’s track record of collaboration and his commitment to improving the lives of Glendale residents. Through his advocacy and leadership, he has fostered positive change and earned the trust of the community.

As Glendale prepares for the upcoming municipal elections, ANCA Glendale urges voters to support Ardy Kassakhian for re-election to the Glendale City Council. Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant future for our city.

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of Glendale’s Armenian American community. Through grassroots activism and public policy initiatives, ANCA Glendale promotes civic engagement and strives to enhance the quality of life for all residents of Glendale.

Ardy Kassakhian grew up in Glendale after his family moved here in 1985. He attended Glendale public schools and holds a B.A. from UCLA and a Masters in Policy and Public Administration from Northwestern University. In 2020, Kassakhian ran and was elected to the City Council where he served as the chair of the Housing Authority and as Mayor from 2022-2023. Kassakhian organized the city’s first housing summit which invited staff and policy experts to share ideas and experiences to help address the region’s critical housing shortage and affordability challenges. He is Glendale’s representative to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and Chair of the California State New Motor Vehicle Board. He currently is an adjunct faculty member at Glendale Community College, teaching political science and government. He lives with his wife Courtney and their young son in the Pelanconi neighborhood of Glendale.

Ardy Kassakhian is seeking to serve a second term on the Glendale City Council. Two council seats are up for election in the March 5, 2024 Municipal Election which will take place at the same time as the statewide Presidential Primary.