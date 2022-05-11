ANCA Hollywood Chapter

After years of working behind zoom cameras as a result of the pandemic, the Armenian National Committee of America Hollywood chapter, as part of the ANCA-Western Region family, announces that it is resuming its on-the-ground and in person activities, with a slew of important advocacy and empowerment project.

Not that the pandemic benched the chapter and its efforts. Members of the Hollywood ANCA were active during the early days of the pandemic and joined other local organizations in bringing much-needed assistance to those in need of assistance in our community. The chapter also organized a virtual town hall meeting with elected officials to provide much-needed information and instructions about mandates and precautions.

During the arduous days of the Artsakh War, the Hollywood ANCA also was on the forefront of engaging elected officials and community members to advance calls to action in support of Artsakh and Armenia, including attending the March for Victory and other essential events in our community.

“After collectively tackling the challenges brought on by the pandemic, we are extremely excited to hit the ground running and elevate the advocacy efforts and activism of the Hollywood and Great Los Angeles Armenian communities in service to our national aspirations,” said ANCA Hollywood chairperson Suren Seropian.

ANCA-WR Board and local Hollywood chapter members with Kevin de Leon during the endorsement announcement

Just in the past several months, the Hollywood ANCA chapter was on hand when the ANCA-Western Region board announced its endorsement of Kevin de Leon for Los Angeles Mayor during a press event on the steps of the St. Garabed Armenian Church.

The ANCA Hollywood Chapter also joined the ANCA Board in welcoming L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis on a tour on Little Armenia, where she became acquainted with key community institutions and their leaders as she welcomes Hollywood and Little Armenia to her new district.

ANCA-WR Board and local Hollywood chapter members welcome County Supervisor Solis to Little Armenia

Seropian, the Hollywood ANCA chairman, met with the staff of L.A. City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represents Council District 13, where most of the Armenian community institutions operate. During the meeting, Seropian conveyed some of the community’s concerns, among them the growing homelessness problem in the district and its impact on important facilities, such as the Rose and Alex Pillbos school.

With the ANCA-WR’s endorsement of O’Farrell for reelection, Seropian also pledged the Hollywood ANCA’s support to engage and empower the community to get the vote out for the June 7 Primary.

On May 10, O’Farrell visited the ACF Youth Center, where he met with leaders of community organizations and discussed some of the critical priorities his office is tackling on behalf of its constituents.

L.A. City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell (center) meets with leaders of the Hollywood Armenian community on May 10

With the June 7 Primary Elections just weeks away, the Hollywood ANCA chapter has already begun its voter engagement efforts via the ANCA-WR’s HyeVotes campaign, seeking to register voters and provide information about voting.

The chapter also is looking forward to bringing the community together as the much-anticipated Gateway to Little Armenia project is nearing completion. It plans to work with city officials to advance the project and ensure an unveiling event worthy of Little Armenia and its residents.