LOS ANGELES – The Armenian National Committee of America – North San Fernando Valley endorsed Councilmember John Lee for re-election to Los Angeles City Council District 12 on Tuesday. Councilmember Lee is a friend of the Armenian community and has a proven track record of working to improve public safety, homelessness, and quality of life in the North Valley.



Councilmember Lee has served the City of Los Angeles in various capacities for over 20 years. In 2019, Lee was elected to the Los Angeles City Council, representing District 12, including the Northridge, Chatsworth, Porter Ranch, and North Hills communities. He is the first Asian American to represent District 12.



Lee has been supportive of the Armenian community in the Northern San Fernando Valley. He worked with LAPD to provide more patrol units around Cabayan Elementary School in North Hills during the incidents of vandalism at Armenian community schools. He also worked with a city task force to address homelessness around the Massis Homenetmen Gym in Chatsworth, where hundreds of children and families congregate for sports and Homenetmen Scouts. In addition, Lee has attended events at the Armenian Center in Granada Hills and engaged with community members at Armenian institutions in the North Valley.



During his tenure as Lee has prioritized public safety, homelessness, and quality of life, three issues common to every Armenian in the North Valley. He currently serves as the Chair of the Public Works Committee, Vice Chair of the Public Safety Committee, Vice Chair of the Neighborhoods & Community Enrichment Committee, and is a member of the Planning and Land Use Management Committee and the Housing & Homelessness Committee.



“The North San Fernando Valley supports John Lee for his re-election campaign to LA City Council CD 12 due to his countless efforts to provide public safety and quality of life for our children, families, and communities,” said Sarkis Aposhian, Chair of the ANCA – North SFV. “We know that John will continue to be a strong advocate for the Armenian community in his next term on the City Council.”



Primary elections will take place on March 5, 2024. Visit hyevotes.org for more voter information.



The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.