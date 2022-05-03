ANCA – Pasadena Chapter logo

PASADENA—The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter announced the appointment of its new board.

The newly appointed board will be looking forward to fostering the continuation of a fruitful working relationship with the City of Pasadena, its neighboring cities, and their respective city councils, and to build on their long-standing, established, and respectful association.

The ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Board promises to continue with its enduring mission of leading the community in the right direction in the years ahead as it has in the past, and see to it that the Armenian American community preserves its ability to always be in good stead, thriving and unhindered on its path towards progress.

“The ANCA-Pasadena Chapter continues to relentlessly pursue avenues in which to elevate the Armenian American community’s standing while making strides and leading the way as an example of its prominence in the Community, and the time-honored relationship it has always had with the surrounding Cities,” said Vicken Harboyan, the chapter’s treasurer.

The following are the board members who will be serving on the ANCA board and the Armenian American Community in Pasadena: Donig L. Donabedian, Chairperson; Garen Kirakosian, Esq., Secretary; Vicken Harboyan, Treasurer; David George Gevorkyan; Stephanie Khatchikian.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest, and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian American community, and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.