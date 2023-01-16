PASADENA—The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter started off the year with its customary annual Holiday Reception on Wednesday, January 11, with a capacity crowd at the H&H Jivalagian Youth Center. In attendance were city, county and state officials, supporters, friends, and prominent members of the Armenian American community.

The reception’s master of ceremonies, ANCA – Pasadena Chapter board member and advisor and Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial Board Member, David George Gevorkyan, delivered the welcoming remarks and introduced the dignitaries and guests and thanked everyone for their unwavering support of the Armenian American Community of Pasadena before introducing Chapter chairperson, Donig L. Donabedian, to convey its message.

As the evening’s M.C., David George Gevorkyan, highlighted the enormous amount of work that was carried out by the ANCA Board Members in the past year and went on to congratulate the ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Board for its persistent hard work and diligence in looking out for the best interests of the Armenian American community of Pasadena.

“The ANCA-Pasadena Chapter continues to make strides and leads the way as an example through its prominence in the Armenian American Community and the great long standing relationship it has always had with neighboring Cities,” said Board Treasurer Vicken Harboyan.

The guests of the ANCA in attendance included U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Representative, Tania Shariatzadeh; California State Senator, Anthony Portantino’s District Representative, Arda Tchakian; Assistant Field Deputy to LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Savannah Moore; City of Pasadena Councilmember Jason Lyon (District 7); Faculty Supervisor, University of Phoenix and former PUSD Secondary School Superintendent, Dr. Marisa Sarian; Former Mayor, City of Montebello, Jack Hadjinian; ANCA – WR Board Advisor and ANCA National board Member, Levon Kirakosian, Esq.; ANCA – Western Region Chairperson Nora Hovsepian Esq.; ANCA-Western Region Board Vice-Chair, Raffi Kassabian, Esq.; Lina Davidian, Esq.; Anahid Oshagan, Esq.; Executive Director ANCA – Western Region, Sarkis Balkhian; ANCA-WR Government Affairs Coordinator, Edward A. Barsoumian; Pasadena Armenian Cultural Foundation Chairperson, Raffi Djiguerian; Professor Sona Donayan, Department Chair, Glendale College; Reverend Fr. Boghos Baltaian of Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church; Armenian Relief Society “Sosse” Chapter Chairperson, Tamar Orichian; Pasadena City College Armenian History and Language Professor, Kevork Halladjian; Lori Touloumian, Principal, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School; Principal, Blair High School, Amy McGinnis; Assistance Principal, Blair High School, Stephanie Fonseca; Principal, Daniel Webster Elementary School, Kristin Forrest; Senior Executive Assistant, Pasadena Fire Department, Mariam Movsesian; Pasadena sister Cities Committee Vice President, Michael Warner; City of Pasadena Human Relations; Susan Sosin, Director of Voter Services, League of Women Voters; P.C.C. Board of Education Trustee, James A. Osterling; Arpine Khrlopyan, Instructional Coach, Daniel Webster Elementary School; Commissioner, Nat Nehdar; Sarah Bernal, Coordinator, PUSD Families in Transition; Socorro Naranjo Rocha, Senior Community Advocate, PUSD Families in Transition; Martha Jimenez, Community Advocate, PUSD Families In Transition; Darla Dyson, District Liaison, Councilmember Felicia Williams, District 2, City of Pasadena; Margo Morales, District Liaison, Councilmember Jess Rivas,, District 5, City Of Pasadena.

The ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Board promised to continue its ongoing mission to lead the community in the right direction in the year ahead as it has in the past, and to see to it that the Armenian American community preserves its ability to always be in good stead, thriving, and unhindered.

The ANCA–Pasadena Chapter would like to thank Remedy Liquor; Vrej Pastry for providing the delicious fare; Tavlian Preschool Director, Garine Joukadarian; Tavlian Preschool Children; Patille Dance Studio, for providing the evening’s wonderful entertainment; ColorDots Printing.

The ANCA – Pasadena chapter offers their special gratitude to California State Assemblymember, Chris Holden, for presenting the chapter with a Certificate of Recognition.

The ANCA – Pasadena chapter would like to convey its profound appreciation and admiration to Lernavayr Armenian Cultural Foundation Board of Directors.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest, and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian-American community and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.