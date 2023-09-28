PASADENA—The Armenian National Committee of America Pasadena Chapter hosted the Pasadena Police and Fire Departments at H&H Jivalagian Youth Center on September 21 for Disaster Preparedness, Safety and Career Presentations and Procedures.

The ANCA – Pasadena Chapter had worked closely with the City of Pasadena’s police and fire departments for to bring about this important public function. We encouraged the esteemed residents of the City of Pasadena and its neighboring cities, young and old, to attend. All were welcome!

“Emergency preparedness, readiness, and keeping oneself safe, can and should never be taken lightly nor be understated, but should be taken with seriousness and single-minded dedication,” said Board Advisor, David George Gevorkyan.

Members of the Pasadena Fire Department with ANCA-Pasadena chapter Board members A scene from the ANCA-Pasadena chapter’s Disaster Preparedness, Career & Safety Procedures forum

The event’s success is due to Pasadena Fire Department’s Firefighters, who were incredibly gracious in sharing information pertinent to the forum as well as the Police Department’s Officers. Both departments did a tremendous job in informing the public with the ANCA WR Pasadena Chapter’s board infinitely grateful to the Fire and Police Chief, Chad Augustin and Eugene Harris, respectively, not to mention their staff, for their outstanding help in putting the event together.

A special gratitude goes out to City of Pasadena’s Public Information Officer (P.I.O.), Lisa Derderian for her unwavering help in this endeavor.

Equally, our appreciation goes out to Pasadena’s Armenian Cultural Foundation, Lernavayr Gomideh, for their fervent help in making the event happen.

ANCA-Pasadena chapter Board members

Events such as these are hosted and held By the ANCA WR Pasadena Chapter as part of an effort to provide a public benefit that is crucial in times of natural disasters, such as floods, wildfires and earthquakes, not to mention safety in times dire need.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest, and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian-American community and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.