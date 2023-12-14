Endorses Pasadena City Council District 3 Candidate Brandon Lamar

PASADENA—The Armenian National Committee of America Pasadena Chapter announced its endorsement of District 3 candidate, Brandon Lamar, in his bid for Pasadena’s City Council during the 2024 March Primary Election.

After an elaborate review process, the ANCA Pasadena Chapter Board decided to endorse Brandon Lamar’s candidacy based on his sound vision and strategic plan for Pasadena’s District 3, and his strong support of the local Armenian American Community.

“Brandon has an understanding of the issues that concern the Armenian American community in his district and the City of Pasadena overall, as well as the awareness and insight on how to improve on those issues,” said ANCA Pasadena Chapter board member, Sona Donayan.

As a proud resident of Pasadena, Brandon Lamar has served in multiple public offices and commissions in the City of Pasadena, including as chair of the Human Relations Commission and as a member of the Pasadena Housing Rental Board. Brandon has also been a community volunteer with several organizations such as Young Kings Retreat, which he founded, and volunteer advisor for Harambee Ministries.

In addition to his experience in organizing and building coalitions within communities, Lamar’s reach has been extensive through affiliations with clubs and organizations like Pasadena Young Democrats which he founded and was its president. He was also the VP of Campaigns of the Pasadena Foothills Democrats and a board member of the Pasadena NAACP. His love of people and community makes him a natural leader, something which has propelled him into public life and service.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Armenian National Committee of America Pasadena Chapter for endorsing my Pasadena City Council race. The Armenian community’s significant contributions to the sustainability of Pasadena are truly appreciated. I am eager to collaborate with you to foster a more equitable future for our city. Thank you for your support,” said Brandon Lamar.

Born and raised in Pasadena, Lamar has lived in Pasadena, Altadena, and Sierra Madre for all of his young life. His nine-year experience of working on boards and commissions, overseeing initiatives and objectives, set in motion opportunities in engaging with different community leaders, community organizers and stake holders in order to find solutions to public safety, affordable housing, immigrant rights, minimum wage matters and many more. His combined priorities of affordable housing, public safety, and homelessness are at the crux of his campaign. All of these and more are what make his candidacy for Pasadena City Council compelling. His dedication and contribution to public life, at such a young age, is simply exceptional.

District 3 is poised for a bright future, and with Brandon Lamar as its representative, the outlook for the entire city shines even brighter.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest and most influential non-partisan Armenian American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian American community and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.