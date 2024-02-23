Rick Cole

PASADENA—The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter on February 19 officially announced its endorsement of Rick Cole for the Pasadena City Council District 2 seat in the upcoming March 2024 Primary Election.

“Rick has had a longstanding appreciation, friendship, and understanding of what it is to be an Armenian in Pasadena, the issues that concern the Armenian American community in his district and the City, and with a keen approach on how to improve on those issues,” said ANCA Pasadena Chapter Board member, Marisa Sarian.

“My life has long been enriched by my Armenian-American friends, neighbors and colleagues, starting with my first job as the dishwasher for Kabakian’s restaurant when I was a student at Blair High,” said Rick Cole. “Armenian-Americans have long made an incalculable cultural, economic and civic contribution to our community, built on the values I share: faith, family, country, opportunity and hard work. I also draw inspiration from the resilience of a 3,000-year-old history of thriving in the face of challenge and adversity. It is a privilege to have the support of the Armenian National Committee of America’s Pasadena Chapter–an honor I hope to vindicate over the next four years of working together.”

Deeply rooted in Pasadena as a native and lifelong resident, Rick Cole brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record from his extensive career in public service. His journey has seen him in pivotal roles across several California cities, serving as a Councilmember and Mayor of Pasadena and extending his expertise as Deputy Mayor for the City of Los Angeles and as City Manager for Azusa, Ventura, and Santa Monica. His current role as Chief Deputy Controller for the City of Los Angeles underscores his adeptness in municipal governance and financial oversight.

Rick continues to be actively involved in numerous volunteer activities, namely serving as Lector in Saint Monica’s Church, participating in the faith-based non-profit Making Housing and Community Happen, Civitas, Pasadenans Organizing For Progress, Bungalow Heaven Neighborhood Association, as well as Pasadena Heritage and NAACP.

Rick’s priorities for Council District 2 are to ensure affordable housing for young families and seniors, help end homelessness, support public schools and businesses, and preserve Pasadena’s unique character.

Cole has dedicated more than forty years to public service and community empowerment, including leadership in various cities, as well as the League of California Cities, the International City/County Management Association, and the National League of Cities while teaching Urban Policy at Occidental College and Pepperdine University. His dedication and unwavering commitment to community service have garnered numerous awards and accolades. Considering his diverse and distinguished professional background, ANCA-Pasadena proudly endorses Rick Cole for Pasadena City Council District 2 in the upcoming Primary Election on March 5th, 2024.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest, and most influential non-partisan Armenian American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian American community and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.