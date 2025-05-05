MONTEBELLO – On the solemn evening of April 23, the Armenian National Committee of America – San Gabriel Valley, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dro Gomideh, and the City of Montebello hosted a poignant candlelight vigil at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello.

The event marked the 110th anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide, honoring the memory of 1.5 million martyrs and reaffirming the Armenian-American community’s enduring commitment to truth, justice, and remembrance.

Hundreds gathered at the monument for an emotional program conducted by KTLA 5 News reporter Jaqueline Sarkissian. The ceremony brought together community members, elected officials, and families in a night of unity, resilience, and solemn remembrance.

In his keynote remarks, Garo R. Madenlian, Chairman of the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee reminded the audience that the Armenian Genocide is not simply a historical event, but a continuing struggle.

“They may kill me, but they can’t kill us. Remember that. And together, we’re going to continue this fight because it’s the right fight. It’s the just fight,” said Madenlian, referencing the recent genocidal ethnic cleansing of Armenians from Artsakh and the importance of national unity.

California State Senator Bob Archuleta, a longtime supporter of the Armenian-American community, celebrated the designation of the Montebello monument as a California State Historical Landmark.

“Let’s fight because we’ve got unity. We’re going to join with the Armenian community all over the state of California because we have a message: We are not going to forget the genocide,” declared State Senator Archuleta, recalling his years of advocacy and partnership with local leaders.

Very Rev. Muron Aznikian

Chair of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, and the only member of the State Assembly of Armenian descent in the California, John Harabedian, connected the remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide victims to present day calls for justice.

“As long as there are Prisoners of War sitting in Baku… just because they’re Armenian, we will not rest,” affirmed Harabedian. “Let this be not only a day when we remember what happened in the past, but a reminder every day of the year, to not stop,” Harbedian said.

Montebello Mayor Salvador Melendez emphasized the city’s ongoing solidarity with the Armenian community.

“Montebello will always be a city that stands for truth, for justice, and for the unbreakable spirit of the Armenian people,” said Mayor Melendez, noting the City Council’s recent resolution calling for the unconditional release of Armenian prisoners unlawfully detained in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Lorig Artinian

Former Montebello Mayor and Chairman of ARF Dro Gomideh Jack Hadjinian urged the public to remain vigilant in the face of global denial campaigns.

“We don’t need a political to tell us that the Armenian Genocide happened… But what we need from them is to help us have the Turkish government and the Azeris held accountable for the injustices,” said Hadjinian, calling for renewed grassroots efforts to counter disinformation and secure lasting accountability.

Montebello’s “Vahan Cardashian” Armenian Youth Federation Chairman Arapo Demirjian delivered an emotional speech, invoking the memory of his ancestors and the resilience of the Armenian People.

“We refuse to let go of what they were fighting for ––freedom… We are not just fighters, we are warriors, poets, we are Armenian,” said Demirjian, pledging to honor the legacy of those who gave their lives for the nation’s survival.

The evening featured musical performances that evoked both sorrow and resilience. Ara Dabandjian opened the program with soul-stirring melodies, followed by a moving performance by composer and conductor Greg Hosharian accompanied by violinist Angela Amirian and vocalist Giselle Hosharian. Alicia Keoshgerian, a student at Armenian Mesrobian School, delivered a heartfelt solo on the kanon, a traditional Armenian folk instrument, symbolizing the strength of Armenian heritage passed down through generations.

As the program drew to a close, attendees gathered at the base of the monument for a candlelight vigil. Prayers were offered by religious leaders, and participants laid flowers in a collective tribute to the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello stands as the oldest and largest memorial of its kind in the United States–a symbol of the Armenian-American community’s deep-rooted presence and unrelenting advocacy for genocide recognition and pursuit of justice.