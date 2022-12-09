Candidates backed by the ANCA-WR overwhelmingly won in the U.S. midterm election

With the election season closing and most races called, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region would like to congratulate all region-wide candidates on their hard-fought campaigns. Eighty-six percent of candidates endorsed by the ANCA-WR were victorious during the Midterm Elections.

The ANCA-WR maintains a rigorous candidate screening process to find candidates best suited to fight for and represent the Armenian American community. The ANCA-WR distributed candidate questionnaires to candidates running in almost 200 races across the region, across the spectrum of federal, state, county, and local offices. Following the timely submission of the candidate questionnaires, the ANCA-WR invited candidates to be interviewed and tested on their knowledge and commitment to the issues of importance for the Armenian-American community. These issues range from support for the independence of Artsakh, Genocide Education, the support for closer economic and political ties with Armenia, and combatting Armenophobia, among other concerns.

In addition to the strong showing of support in California, the ANCA-WR, along with the help of its regional chapters, also endorsed candidates from across the region – including in Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

“Armenian-American issues are universal issues,” stated Nora Hovsepian, Esq., Chair of the Board of Directors of the ANCA-WR. “Fighting for truth and justice, the right to self-determination, beneficial cooperation, and fighting discrimination and racism of all forms are at the core of what we stand for as an organization and ultimately what we ask for and expect from those who represent our communities,” she continued.

In light of the recent challenges the Armenian-American community faces, it is essential now more than ever that Armenian-Americans stay engaged and active in the political process. The ANCA-WR will continue to expand its work closely with local, state, and federal officials to advance Armenian-American priorities and address community concerns, all while building new relationships and inroads throughout the region.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.