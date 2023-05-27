LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region announced its endorsement of former Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian for Los Angeles City Council District 2, the seat currently held by Council President, Paul Krekorian, who will be termed out in 2024. Nazarian is a son and champion of the Armenian American community and has demonstrated his commitment to advancing the Armenian Cause and the concerns of his constituents.

Nazarian served in the California State Assembly from 2012 to 2022, representing the 46th district, which includes parts of the San Fernando Valley and a large Armenian American population. Nazarian worked as Paul Krekorian’s chief of staff before the latter was elected to the position of Los Angeles Councilmember and Assistant Majority Leader in the California State Legislature. In addition, Adrin served as aide to Congressman Brad Sherman, took part in the prestigious CORO Fellowship in Public Affairs program, and was chosen by Governor Gray Davis to serve as Special Assistant to the California Trade and Commerce Agency.

“Few have done as much for the Armenian community as Adrin Nazarian, who has led delegation visits to Artsakh and Armenia, championed pro-Armenian policies, ensured necessary funding for Armenian community service organizations, while working tirelessly to promote justice for Artsakh and Armenia,” said Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “The ANCA-WR is proud to endorse not only an Armenian-American for the office of Council District 2, but a stalwart champion of the Armenian Cause.”

During his tenure as Assemblymember, Nazarian authored and co-authored several bills and resolutions related to Armenian issues. Assemblymember Nazarian played a vital role in 2014 when the California State Legislature recognized the Republic of Artsakh. Nazarian also successfully led the charge to have California divest its public funds from Turkish government-backed securities and financial vehicles in 2019. The Assemblymember was also instrumental in establishing April 24 as a state holiday in 2022, with the closure of all public schools and community colleges. He also secured millions of dollars in state funding for various Armenian American organizations and projects, such as the Armenian American Museum, the creation of TUMO Los Angeles in North Hollywood, Homenetmen Hrashq, the Ararat Home of Los Angeles, the Armenian Bar Association, Camp Arev, and the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School. In 2016, the ANCA-WR honored Assemblymember Nazarian with the “Legislator of the Year ” award at its annual Gala.

Nazarian is running for Los Angeles City Council District 2, which covers parts of the eastern San Fernando Valley, including the communities of North Hollywood, Studio City, Sun Valley, Valley Glen, Valley Village, Van Nuys, and Toluca Lake. The district is home to a large portion of San Fernando Valley’s Armenian American population. Primary elections will take place on March 5, 2024.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issue.