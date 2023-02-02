Rep. Adam Schiff addressing the ANCA-WR annual banquet

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region has endorsed Adam Schiff ‘s bid for United States Senate. Throughout his career in Congress, Rep. Schiff has been a tireless advocate for the Armenian-American community, consistently standing up for justice and human rights for the people of Armenia and Artsakh.

“Adam Schiff has been a true champion of the Armenian-American community and has consistently served as our most active and vocal voice in Congress for over two decades,” said ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq.

“His remarkable leadership on issues of concern to our community, including support for a strong U.S.-Armenia relationship, recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and defending the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, is unparalleled, and we are grateful for the close friendship and working relationship we have always enjoyed with him. We have no doubt that he will continue to be a powerful voice and partner for our community in the United States Senate, and we are proud to stand by his side in this race,” added Hovsepian.

“While we do not typically issue endorsements so early in a campaign, exceptions are made for those candidates who have proven themselves to be champions of our Cause and legislative leaders for our efforts. Adam Schiff is one of those champions, and we are pleased to show him our gratitude by making this early endorsement,” explained Hovsepian.

Congressman Schiff has served for many years in leading the bipartisan Congressional Armenian Caucus and currently serves as one of its co-chairs, advocating with successive U.S. Administrations for the Armenian Cause. He stood shoulder to shoulder with over 166,000 Armenian-Americans at the Centennial Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in Los Angeles in 2015, where he vowed to continue his mission in pursuing justice for the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide. His persistent efforts in this regard finally came to fruition in 2019 when the U.S. Congress officially recognized the Armenian Genocide. The ANCA-WR maintains an excellent relationship with the Congressman, having recognized him multiple times for championing Armenian-American issues, including his Advocate for Justice Award at the 2022 ANCA-WR Awards Gala.

ANCA-WR Board and staff during a recent meeting with Rep. Adam Schiff

Consistently representing the largest concentration of Armenian-Americans in the United States since 2001, he has been a leading voice in Congress for every aspect of the Armenian Cause, including advocating for increased aid to Armenia and Artsakh and holding Azerbaijan accountable for its anti-Armenian aggression. In addition, he has been a strong supporter of the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Partnership and has worked to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two countries. After Congressman Schiff laid the groundwork for congressional recognition of the Armenian Genocide, President Biden’s full recognition followed in 2021 – the first-ever formal recognition by any President of the United States.

Congressman Schiff’s advocacy has never wavered in standing up for the Armenian-American Community – not just in response to the historical crimes committed against the Armenian people – but to address current and unfolding crises that impact the community. Following Azerbaijan’s devastating invasion of Artsakh in 2020 with the help of Turkey, Congressman Schiff reaffirmed his commitment to the Armenian people and has been instrumental in demanding justice and accountability for Azerbaijan’s ongoing crimes against the people of Artsakh. He introduced H.Res. 240, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Armenian prisoners of war still held by Azerbaijan following the end of hostilities, and has authored or co-authored countless resolutions demanding sanctions against Azerbaijan and its dictatorial regime and massive amounts of U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh. Congressman Schiff continues to demand that U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan immediately cease under the provisions of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

Rep. Schiff recently met with ANCA-WR Board of Directors

“I am honored to have the support of the Armenian National Committee of America —Western Region,” said Congressman Schiff. “I have been so proud to represent the Armenian-American community for decades, and to champion the issues that are so vital to the community. I look forward to continuing my work with the ANCA-WR to promote a strong U.S.-Armenia relationship, and I will always fight to defend our allies, Armenia and Artsakh, as they face an existential threat from Azerbaijan and Turkey. As fervently as I have advocated for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, I am committed to preventing the continuation of a modern-day genocide now unfolding before our eyes in Artsakh.”

The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian-American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.