The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region urges the United States Congress to follow the example set by the French Senate in condemning and sanctioning Azerbaijan for its continued aggression against Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and in reaffirming its recognition of Artsakh.

Since the end of the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War and the signing of the November 9, 2020 tri-lateral ceasefire, Azerbaijan has consistently violated Armenia’s territorial integrity by invading its sovereign territory and occupying more than 125 square kilometers of its land. In addition, Azerbaijan has refused to return hundreds of Armenian POWs, hostages, and other detained persons in violation of the terms of the tri-lateral statement and has repeatedly attacked Armenian civilians in Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia, all in violation of all norms of international law.

The United States Congress has several pending legislative initiatives which will be considered in the coming days and weeks. With the renewed interest shown by the U.S. Administration toward facilitating peace in the region, our government must follow the example set by the French Senate and must immediately pass each of these initiatives in order to prevent further bloodshed and quash the threat of ethnic cleansing and impending genocide against the people of Armenia and Artsakh by the aggressive autocratic Aliyev regime of Azerbaijan.

The ANCA Western Region urges our community members to make our collective voice heard by contacting their members of Congress to urge a yes vote on each of the following initiatives:

H. RES. 240 (Rep. Schiff) : Calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan since November 2020.

: Calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan since November 2020. H. RES. 1351 (Rep. Schiff) : Condemns Azerbaijan for its unprovoked attack on Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire; Urges President Biden to immediately cease all assistance to Azerbaijan pursuant to Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act – emphasizing that further attacks on Armenia will result in further sanctions; Reaffirms the United States’ support for Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that the United States firmly opposes Azerbaijan’s aggression and violation of international laws and norms; Supports the U.S. and international humanitarian assistance programs to meet the urgent needs of victims of Azerbaijani aggression in both Armenia and Artsakh.

: Condemns Azerbaijan for its unprovoked attack on Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire; Urges President Biden to immediately cease all assistance to Azerbaijan pursuant to Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act – emphasizing that further attacks on Armenia will result in further sanctions; Reaffirms the United States’ support for Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that the United States firmly opposes Azerbaijan’s aggression and violation of international laws and norms; Supports the U.S. and international humanitarian assistance programs to meet the urgent needs of victims of Azerbaijani aggression in both Armenia and Artsakh. H. RES. 1400 (Rep. Speier) : Condemns war crimes and violations of the Geneva Conventions committed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh; Calls upon the United States and the international community to petition the International Court of Justice to investigate all war crimes and violations committed by Azerbaijan; Urges President Biden to explore the applicability of sanctions against Azerbaijan for its gross violations of international norms and aggression.

: Condemns war crimes and violations of the Geneva Conventions committed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh; Calls upon the United States and the international community to petition the International Court of Justice to investigate all war crimes and violations committed by Azerbaijan; Urges President Biden to explore the applicability of sanctions against Azerbaijan for its gross violations of international norms and aggression. S. RES. 797 (Sen. Menendez and Sen. Rubio) : Condemning Azerbaijan for its attack against the Republic of Armenia. Calls for Azerbaijan to adhere to the U.S. brokered ceasefire implemented on September 14th; Urges the Secretary of State to halt all security assistance to Azerbaijan immediately; Urges the President to evaluate whether officials of the Government of Azerbaijan should be subject to sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (subtitle F of title XII of Public Law 114–328) for human rights abuses against ethnic Armenians.

: Condemning Azerbaijan for its attack against the Republic of Armenia. Calls for Azerbaijan to adhere to the U.S. brokered ceasefire implemented on September 14th; Urges the Secretary of State to halt all security assistance to Azerbaijan immediately; Urges the President to evaluate whether officials of the Government of Azerbaijan should be subject to sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (subtitle F of title XII of Public Law 114–328) for human rights abuses against ethnic Armenians. AMENDMENT #SA5752 – FY 2023 NDAA (Sen. Menendez) : Repeals the US presidential waiver authority of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, effectively blocking all military assistance to Azerbaijan.

: Repeals the US presidential waiver authority of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, effectively blocking all military assistance to Azerbaijan. AMENDMENT #SA5754 – FY 2023 NDAA (Sen. Menendez : Limits the transfer of F-16s and F-16 upgrade kits to Turkey – provided that the sale or transfer of such units is in accordance with U.S. national interests and that concrete steps are taken to ensure F-16s are not used by Turkey to violate Greek airspace.

: Limits the transfer of F-16s and F-16 upgrade kits to Turkey – provided that the sale or transfer of such units is in accordance with U.S. national interests and that concrete steps are taken to ensure F-16s are not used by Turkey to violate Greek airspace. AMENDMENT #SA6345 – FY 2023 NDAA (Sen. Van Hollen) : Limits the transfer of F-16s and F-16 upgrade kits to Turkey – stipulated on Turkey not utilizing them against Greece or U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, the SDF/YPG; Conditioned on Turkey ratifying Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession.

: Limits the transfer of F-16s and F-16 upgrade kits to Turkey – stipulated on Turkey not utilizing them against Greece or U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, the SDF/YPG; Conditioned on Turkey ratifying Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession. AMENDMENT #SA6441 – FY 2023 NDAA (Sen. Padilla): Demands a report on the deployment of UAVs and prohibited munitions by Azerbaijan against Armenia; Seeks an investigation into US parts and technology discovered in Turkish Bayraktar drones deployed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh; Demands a report on Azerbaijan’s use of white phosphorus, cluster bombs, and other prohibited munitions, as on Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to participate in Azerbaijan’s offensive military operation against Artsakh.

