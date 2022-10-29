LOS ANGELES — The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region has announced its list of Congressional and Regional Executive endorsements ahead of the upcoming Midterm Elections.

As a part of the endorsement process, the ANCA-WR Board works in conjunction with its local chapter constituents to carefully review each incumbent’s track record and each new candidate’s responses to a written questionnaire. Interviews are then conducted to determine which candidates are best able to serve the needs of the Armenian-American community.

ANCA-WR endorsements are based largely on the candidate’s preparedness and ability to address issues ranging from justice for the Armenian Genocide, promoting Armenian Genocide education in public schools, support for the independent Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and local community needs.

The ANCA-WR encourages all eligible Armenian-American voters to register and vote in the primary elections. The Midterm Elections will be held nationwide on November 8, 2022. A full page of election-related information can be found on the HyeVotes website.

ANCA-WR’s HyeVotes https://hyevotes.org/ initiative has published a complete information guide for all communities in the Western Region, including voter eligibility, voter registration, and more.

The list of the ANCA-WR’s Congressional and Regional Executive Midterm Elections endorsements are as follows:



California

U.S. Senate

Alex Padilla (D-CA)

U.S. House of Representatives

Jared Huffman (CD-2)

Tom McClintock (CD-5)

John Garamendi (CD-8)

Josh Harder (CD-9)

Nancy Pelosi (CD-11)

Barbara Lee (CD-12)

Eric Swallwell (CD-14)

Kevin Mullin (CD-15)

Anna Eshoo (CD-16)

Ro Khanna (CD-17)

Zoe Lofgren (CD-18)

Jim Costa (CD-21)

David Valadao (CD-22)

Judy Chu (CD-28)

Tony Cardenas (CD-29)

Adam Schiff (CD-30)

Grace Napolitano (CD-31)

Brad Sherman (CD-32)

Jimmy Gomez (CD-34)

Ted Lieu (CD-36)

Linda Sanchez (CD-38)

Young Kim (CD-40)

Nanette Barragan (CD-44)

Michelle Steel (CD-45)

Katie Porter (CD-47)

Colorado

U.S. House of Representatives

Joe Neguse (CD-2)

Jason Crow (CD-6)

Colorado Governor

Jared Polis

Nevada

U.S. House of Representatives

Dina Titus (CD-1)

Susie Lee (CD-3)

Texas

U.S. House of Representatives

Veronica Escobar (CD-16)

Joaquín Castro (CD-20)

Lloyd Doggett (CD-37)

Utah

U.S. House of Representatives

John Curtis (CD-3)

Washington

U.S. Senate

Ron Wyden

U.S. House of Representatives

Adam Smith (CD-9)

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization in the Western United States and working with its network of local offices and chapters throughout the region, the ANCA-WR ensures that the concerns of the Armenian American community are heard in the halls of government. All members of the community who are U.S. citizens are encouraged to support the Armenian Cause by voting in each election.