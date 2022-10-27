LOS ANGELES — The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region has announced its list of Local and State endorsements ahead of the upcoming November 8 Midterm Elections in California.
As a part of the endorsement process, the ANCA-WR Board works in conjunction with its local chapter constituents to carefully review each incumbent’s track record and each new candidate’s responses to a written questionnaire. Interviews are then conducted to determine which candidates are best able to serve the needs of the Armenian-American community.
ANCA-WR endorsements are based largely on the candidate’s preparedness and ability to address issues ranging from justice for the Armenian Genocide, promoting Armenian Genocide education in public schools, support for the independent Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and local community needs.
The ANCA-WR encourages all eligible Armenian-American voters to register and vote in the Midterm Elections. A full list of out-of-California and Congressional endorsements across the Western Region will be available shortly.
The Midterm Elections will be held nationwide on November 8. Visit the California Secretary of State’s website for questions or call the ANCA-WR office at 818-500-1918 for more information.
ANCA-WR’s HyeVotes initiative has published a complete information guide for all communities in the Western Region, including voter eligibility, voter registration, and more.
The list of the ANCA-WR’s California Local and State Midterm Elections endorsements are as follows:
California Governor
Gavin Newsom
California Lieutenant Governor
Eleni Kounalakis
California Attorney General
Rob Bonta
California State Insurance Commissioner
Ricardo Lara
California State Treasurer
Fiona Ma
California Superintendent of Public Instruction
Tony Thurmond
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Bob Hertzberg (Supervisorial District 3)
Los Angeles County Sheriff
Robert Luna
Los Angeles Mayor
Karen Bass
Los Angeles City Controller
Paul Koretz
Los Angeles City Council
Bob Blumenfield (District 3)
Sam Yebri (District 5)
Erin Darling (District 11)
Mitch O’Farrell (District 13)
Tim McOsker (District 15)
Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education
Dr. Rocio Rivas (LAUSD 2)
Kelly Gonez (LAUSD 6)
California State Senate
Lily Mei (SD 10)
Daniel Hertzberg (SD 20)
Ben Allen (SD 24)
Maria Durazo (SD 26)
Bob Archuleta (SD 30)
California State Assembly
Jim Patterson (AD 8)
Mia Bonta (AD 18)
Phil Ting (AD 19)
Diane Papan (AD 21)
Evan Low (AD 26)
Vince Fong (AD 32)
Suzette Valladares (AD 40)
Chris Holden (AD 41)
Luz Rivas (AD 43)
Laura Friedman (AD 44)
Jesse Gabriel (AD 46)
Blanca Rubio (AD 48)
Mike Fong (AD 49)
Eloise Gomez Reyes (AD 50)
Rick Chavez Zbur (AD 51)
Wendy Carrillo (AD 52)
Lisa Calderon (AD 56)
Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer (AD 57)
Anthony Rendon (AD 62)
Al Muratsuchi (Ad 66)
Randy Voepel (AD 75)
Burbank City Council
Sharon Springer
Zizette Mullins
Tamala Takahashi
Burbank City Clerk
Viviana Garzon
Burbank City Treasurer
Kristle Palmer
Burbank Unified School District
Charlene Tabet
Brian Smith
San Francisco County Board of Supervisors
Catherine Stefani (Supervisorial District 2)
Rafael Mendelman (Supervisorial District 8)
San Francisco Assessor-Recorder
Joaquín Torres
The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization in the Western United States and working with its network of local offices and chapters throughout the region, the ANCA-WR ensures that the concerns of the Armenian American community are heard in the halls of government. All members of the community who are U.S. citizens are encouraged to support the Armenian Cause by voting in each election.