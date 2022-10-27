LOS ANGELES — The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region has announced its list of Local and State endorsements ahead of the upcoming November 8 Midterm Elections in California.

As a part of the endorsement process, the ANCA-WR Board works in conjunction with its local chapter constituents to carefully review each incumbent’s track record and each new candidate’s responses to a written questionnaire. Interviews are then conducted to determine which candidates are best able to serve the needs of the Armenian-American community.

ANCA-WR endorsements are based largely on the candidate’s preparedness and ability to address issues ranging from justice for the Armenian Genocide, promoting Armenian Genocide education in public schools, support for the independent Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and local community needs.

The ANCA-WR encourages all eligible Armenian-American voters to register and vote in the Midterm Elections. A full list of out-of-California and Congressional endorsements across the Western Region will be available shortly.

The Midterm Elections will be held nationwide on November 8. Visit the California Secretary of State’s website for questions or call the ANCA-WR office at 818-500-1918 for more information.

ANCA-WR’s HyeVotes initiative has published a complete information guide for all communities in the Western Region, including voter eligibility, voter registration, and more.



The list of the ANCA-WR’s California Local and State Midterm Elections endorsements are as follows:

California Governor

Gavin Newsom

California Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis

California Attorney General

Rob Bonta

California State Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara

California State Treasurer

Fiona Ma

California Superintendent of Public Instruction

Tony Thurmond

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Bob Hertzberg (Supervisorial District 3)

Los Angeles County Sheriff

Robert Luna

Los Angeles Mayor

Karen Bass

Los Angeles City Controller

Paul Koretz

Los Angeles City Council

Bob Blumenfield (District 3)

Sam Yebri (District 5)

Erin Darling (District 11)

Mitch O’Farrell (District 13)

Tim McOsker (District 15)

Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education

Dr. Rocio Rivas (LAUSD 2)

Kelly Gonez (LAUSD 6)

California State Senate

Lily Mei (SD 10)

Daniel Hertzberg (SD 20)

Ben Allen (SD 24)

Maria Durazo (SD 26)

Bob Archuleta (SD 30)

California State Assembly

Jim Patterson (AD 8)

Mia Bonta (AD 18)

Phil Ting (AD 19)

Diane Papan (AD 21)

Evan Low (AD 26)

Vince Fong (AD 32)

Suzette Valladares (AD 40)

Chris Holden (AD 41)

Luz Rivas (AD 43)

Laura Friedman (AD 44)

Jesse Gabriel (AD 46)

Blanca Rubio (AD 48)

Mike Fong (AD 49)

Eloise Gomez Reyes (AD 50)

Rick Chavez Zbur (AD 51)

Wendy Carrillo (AD 52)

Lisa Calderon (AD 56)

Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer (AD 57)

Anthony Rendon (AD 62)

Al Muratsuchi (Ad 66)

Randy Voepel (AD 75)

Burbank City Council

Sharon Springer

Zizette Mullins

Tamala Takahashi

Burbank City Clerk

Viviana Garzon

Burbank City Treasurer

Kristle Palmer

Burbank Unified School District

Charlene Tabet

Brian Smith

San Francisco County Board of Supervisors

Catherine Stefani (Supervisorial District 2)

Rafael Mendelman (Supervisorial District 8)

San Francisco Assessor-Recorder

Joaquín Torres

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization in the Western United States and working with its network of local offices and chapters throughout the region, the ANCA-WR ensures that the concerns of the Armenian American community are heard in the halls of government. All members of the community who are U.S. citizens are encouraged to support the Armenian Cause by voting in each election.