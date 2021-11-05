Verginie Touloumian has been appointed Interim Executive Director of ANCA-WR

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region announced the appointment of Verginie Touloumian, as the new ANCA-WR Interim Executive Director.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed to this position and hope to build on the successes of the organization,” remarked Verginie Touloumian. “I intend to continue engaging with members of our community in pursuit of the Armenian Cause and advocate for the security, prosperity, and long-term viability of a free, independent, and united Armenian homeland along with our team, chapters, and community,” she continued.



Prior to her appointment, Touloumian served as the Community Outreach Director at the ANCA-WR. In that position, she expanded the ANCA-WR Internship Program that saw record-breaking intern classes, educated hundreds of campers at AYF Camp about the importance of Hai Tahd, curated content to engage the community with ongoing initiatives, especially during the war, and worked with the Education Committee to release a new website and provided professional development presentations to educators in Los Angeles on the Armenian Genocide and Artsakh. She will now lead the grassroots advocacy efforts, strengthen the organization’s activism through outreach and engagement, and advocate our community’s priorities. Touloumian is picking up the torch from the former Executive Director, Armen Sahakyan, who is moving on to new endeavors in the homeland.



“The ANCA Western Region Board is incredibly proud of all of our dedicated and talented staff members, and we are fortunate to have Verginie accept the position of interim Executive Director at this critical time” remarked Nora Hovsepian, Chair of the ANCA-WR. “We are confident that Verginie will lead our team with the utmost capability and commitment as we continue the work of advancing the Armenian Cause and promoting the interests of the Armenian American community,” she continued.



Touloumian came to the ANCA-WR, after serving as the Executive Director of the International Office of the Armenian Relief Society and as the Project/Marketing Coordinator and Armenian Studies Teacher at Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School. She is an active member of several organizations, where she has held different leadership positions and has participated in several internship programs.



Touloumian received her Bachelor of Arts. in Business Management from Woodbury University and a Master’s degree in Management and Leadership from Pepperdine University. During her time at Pepperdine, she was selected to participate in a study-abroad program at the University of Oxford and was assigned to provide management consultations to the Los Angeles Mission’s Anne Douglas Center for Women.



