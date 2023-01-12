The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region Education Committee announced its sixth annual Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon to be held on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at the Legacy Ballroom in Glendale. The Luncheon will celebrate and honor K-16 educators from public schools who have gone above their call of duty to teach students about the Armenian Genocide.

“It is with great pride that ANCA-WR will be celebrating the annual Armenian Genocide Educators Awards Luncheon. This award has proven to be extremely valuable, many of the awardees have taken their teaching of the Genocide to yet higher levels. We have educators who have gone on to write new curriculum, write musical performances, to reach out to other educators to share their work and more. YES, the Armenian Genocide is in the California History-Social Studies Framework, but it is up to the educator to make it a part of classroom instruction,” noted ANCA-WR Education Committee Chair Alice Petrossian.

“Join us in celebrating those who not only make it a part of their instruction but bring Armenian history to life in a manner that will be remembered by each and every student. Help celebrate todays heroes of our History, those who teach the Genocide to our precious students. In the words of Adolf Hitler ‘who speaks of the Armenians today?’ Many public school educators, have and will continue to speak, and thus they need to be recognized and celebrated,” added Petrossian.

The ANCA-WR Education Committee will be honoring educators in all areas of education, throughout the Western United States, who have been committed to teach and spread awareness about the Armenian Genocide. Please submit nominations online at Nominate an Educator – ANCA-WR Education Committee before the deadline on Friday, February 3, 2023.

All community members are invited to attend this event in order to show appreciation, celebrate, and honor educators for their dedication to teaching about the Armenian Genocide. Tickets are available online. Please make sure to reserve your tickets before tickets sell out.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian-American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.